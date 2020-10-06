Tech Movies That Every Technology Fan Will Enjoy

Tech lovers are always on the lookout of when the next tech innovation is going to be. After all, technology is what brought about real money online baccarat gaming. However this article is going to be giving you some of the best tech movies to give you a few ideas on what might be coming into the tech world next time.

Iron Man

Tony Stark is one of the best tech gurus that you can find in “The Avengers” therefore, you will enjoy a movie that is solely based on the super hero. The movie also comes in three Sequels therefore, there will be more new tech things every time.

Tony Stark goes on to make his own robot suit that he can use to fight evil. The smart suit is designed to protect him from any harm and makes him one of the most invincible heroes in the world. Iron Man lasts from 2008 to 2019 when he is killed off in the last Avengers movie.

The Internship

Have you ever wondered what it is like to work for the biggest tech company, Google? Billy and Nick are salesmen who are clueless when it comes to technology. But, after unexpectedly losing their jobs, they end up being interns at the biggest search engine in the world.

Vince Vaugh and Owen Wilson play the starring roles. The 2013 movie has a lot of fun tech things that you can also see when it comes to the google premises. Also, if you are an aspiring tech guru, then get to see how they are made.

Ant-Man

This movie might be giving you the future of the tech world. And the sequel also comes with new fun and exciting tech innovations. A robbery goes wrong and Scott ends up being in trouble. But, this is a chance for him to rebrand his image. A thief ends up saving the world and ends up gaining the super hero status.