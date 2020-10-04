Classic Horror Films

October is finally here and we will be spooking you! Check out these oldies but goodies that are now showing in some theaters in the USA. That’s right, some movie theaters have brought back a few of your favorite classic Halloween films. Check out the trailers below and let me know if these oldies are worth the rewatch.

Hocus Pocus | Official Trailer | 1993

A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. The film follows a villainous comedic trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night.

Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

Directed By: Kenny Ortega

BeetleJuice | Official Trailer | 1988

Tim Burton’s 1988 dark comedy is about a young couple, Adam and Barbara Maitland, who meet a sudden, tragic end. Moreover, they aren’t quite aware at first that they’re dead. Kind of like Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense…but more adorable. They’re faced with a family of pretentious social climbers from New York City who buy their house and start “renovating” the beloved old country home into a postmodern disaster.

Halloween | Official Trailer | 1978

On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six year old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17-year-old sister, Judith. He was sentenced and locked away for 15 years. But, on October 30, 1978, while being transferred for a court date, a 21-year-old Michael Myers steals a car and escapes Smith’s Grove. He returns to his quiet hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, where he looks for his next victims.

