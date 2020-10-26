Binge-Worthy Movie Snacks

Top 10 Movie Snacks

Social distancing has forced us to embrace home entertainment for the indefinite future. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Movies at home mean that you can wear your PJs all day and curl up with your favorite blanket. It also means that you’re no longer limited to the overpriced snack options that cinema complexes had on offer.

The sky is the limit now, you can choose your favorite fast foods or snacks to supplement your movie night binge. That’s right, nuggets are now an option without having to be snuck in plus you can eat them while they’re still warm.

Intrigued? Well then, the below list is just for you.

Cheesy fries: Melted cheesy goodness on top of golden, crispy fires. Thi8s one pretty much sells itself and is quick and easy to make when you’re at home. You can make your fries in the oven or air fryer if you’re looking for a “healthier” option. Loaded popcorn: Spruce up your favorite buttery snack by adding nuts, dried fruit, cho9clate and pretty much anything your heart desires. Popcorn is versatile enough to be paired with almost everything. Chocolate bananas: This recipe is easy. Melt some chocolate and dip fresh banana into it. You can cut up the fruit or even dip it whole. If you’re looking to take it up a notch, you can tip it in sprinkles or nuts before the chocolate dries, making it the ultimate dessert feast . Sliders: Bite sized burgers featuring your favorite toppings, we think it’s a great option! You don’t need to worry about what it’s made of because you’re the one making them, which means you can make them to fit your dietary preferences. Nachos: Another cheesy, delicious snack perfect for movie night. You can even top it with steak or chicken if you’re looking for a light meal. Chicken popcorn: Bite-sized chicken pieces with your favorite dipping sauces, does that have you drooling? You can buy them ready to heat or make them from scratch, the choice is yours. Guacamole: Avocado goes with pretty much anything and is the most underrated snack of all. Pair it with crackers or chips for a quick bite or add it to an existing dish for a pop of flavor. Homemade crisps: Why not make your own crispy snacks? You can even substitute other vegetables into the mix if you’re feeling experimental. Bonus? You get to choose your flavor which is as fun as if you click to join here. Cheesy straws: Yes, we’re obsessed with cheese and this easy to make snack will have you obsessed too. All you need is some puff pastry and grated cheese – all smashed into straws and popped into the oven until crispy. Mac ‘n cheese cups: Use a muffin tray to turn your favorite recipe into a bite-sized snack. It’s as simple as popping a spoonful of mac and cheese mix into a cup and letting the oven do the rest.

The options are endless

We’re not saying that your movie staples need to be forgotten, on the contrary, you can snack on whatever your heart desires. All we’re trying to do is show you the upscaled snacks that you can enjoy now that you’re watching your favorite movies from home.