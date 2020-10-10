10 Must-Watch Movies

10 Of The Best Movies Of All Time

Sourcing the ten best movies of ALL TIME is no easy task. There’s no way that one person has been able to watch every single movie ever made since the beginning of time – there’s simply not enough time to get through it all, not to mention having a second or third opinion on the matter. Another aspect to consider is that not everyone has the same taste and as such compiling a list can be quite subjective. So, how did we go about compiling our list? We researched the top-rated movies and used that as our benchmark.

With the movie industry put on hold, film enthusiasts have been making use of the time to catch up on some older film that they may have missed or overlooked. Having said this, we thought that a top ten movies of all-time list may be a good start if you’re looking to brush up on your movie trivia.

Top 10

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

In a galaxy light years away, a dark, complex story is told. Leia and Hans Solo once again need to evade capture from Darth Vader. This is the highest rated film in the Star Wars franchise.

Who can forget Forrest Gump and his iconic box of chocolates ? Follow the journey of an oblivious misfit as he finds himself involved in some of America’s most historic moments. Fight Club (1999)

We’re technically not allowed to talk about this one, so you should definitely make a plan to watch this movie to understand why it’s on our top 10. The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Rings (2001)

Discover the intriguing world of the Middle Earth as Frodo Baggins and his companions embark on a quest to destroy the infamous One Ring before it can be used for evil. The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)

Everyone loves a good Western and when it features Clint Eastwood you know that it's bound to be a good one. Follow the story of three men on a quest to find hidden reassure and introduced the classic Mexican Standoff to audiences across the globe.

No movie list is complete without a Quentin Tarantino film. This film takes place in the Los Angeles underworld and has been dubbed a masterpiece. If you’ve watched it, we know that you’ll agree. Schindler’s List (1993)

One of Steven Spielberg’s most beloved films, this story shares the real-life experiences of Oskar Schindler as he tries to save Jews from the Nazi rule during World War I. The entire thing was shot in black and white and portray the true horror of the holocaust, an image that will haunt viewers for years to come. 12 Angry Men (1957)

Set inside a juror’s room, twelve men debate the outcome of a murder case . As the debate ensues, the room appears to become a lot more confined, attending to the atmosphere of it all. The Godfather (1972)

One of the most acclaimed movies of all time – with the best in the trilogy being a topic of debate amongst movie lovers. One thing is for sure, the entire trilogy is memorable, inspirational and a definite must watch. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Are you even surprise that this has been listed as the best movie of all time? Steven King follows the friendship of two Shawshank inmates and their time at the prison.

It’s Time To Binge

It's Time To Binge

Even if you've never watched these moves before (and even if you have!), it's time for you to line them all up and binge like there's no tomorrow. Dramatics aside, do yourself a favor and rediscover some of the world's best movies.