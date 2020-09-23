Check out The Glorias Trailer

The Glorias is really interesting look at the life of Gloria Steinem as portrayed by not one, not two, but four different actresses. The Glorias takes place throughout different points in Steinham’s life showing her from childhood to adult. The Glorias looks pretty good too with Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, and more leading s strong cast. I was attracted to the trailer by this wonderful poster art:

Directed by Julie Taymor

Written by Julie Taymor and Sarah Ruhl

Based on the book ‘My Life on the Road’ by Gloria Steinem

Starring Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, Lorraine Toussaint, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kimberly Guerrero Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women’s movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem’s own biographical book ‘My Life on the Road.’ THE GLORIAS (Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong) traces Steinem’s influential journey to prominence—from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women’s rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women’s Conference and beyond. THE GLORIAS includes a number of iconic women who made profound contributions to the women’s movement, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero).

I don’t know the story of Gloria Steinem but I feel like I should. I really like the message being delivered and I can’t help but have some interest with the cast. This will release on Prime Video on Sept 30th, so make sure you add to your watch list!

[Roadside Attractions]