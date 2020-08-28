Assessing Some Of The Top Grossing Films Of All Time

Back in 2019, it might not have been pipped to release some of the biggest films at the box office by experts, but it did have a number of films that made it onto the highest-grossing films of all time – including the number 1 film! The TV & Film industry has come into its own in the 21st century, with the money ploughed into it and the revenue received creating unthinkable amounts, and it seems every year that goes past, the more money is produced. We assess today some of the highest grossing films of all time.

Avengers: Endgame officially claimed the number one spot on the highest grossing films of all time in 2019 when it knocked the film below off top spot after ten years at the top. Initially when Disney and Marvel teamed up and re-released the film with such small amount of teasing towards the fans before its release, they were unaware to the success that it was going to bring grossing $2.798 billion in total; astonishing!

The film that it knocked off the top spot, having worn the crown for ten years since 2009 was Avatar. The world has to wait twelve years for director James Cameron to follow up on the biggest film of all-time and what would become the become the new biggest film of all time. Nobody believed it would become number one grossing film when released due to its niche target markets but it took the cinemas by storm and grossed $2.790 billion.

Online streaming services such as Sky Go and Netflix are place in which you are able to view these blockbuster films, and they have been experiencing high numbers of consumers on their services during the global pandemic because of many being stuck in their homes due to lockdown restrictions. Other industries that have experienced trends similar to this are online gambling sites, and there are still many Betting Sites Not on Gamstop.

The final film that makes the top three on the list is another film that had worn the crown for ten plus years before Avatar knocked it off which was Titanic starring Leonardo Di Caprio and also directed by James Cameron in 1997. Initially when released, Cameron spent a lot of money over the budget and many were worried that he’d gone too far but generating $2.194 billion; proving all critics wrong.