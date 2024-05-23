Geralt Gets a Haircut: New Witcher Revealed!

Netflix just dropped the first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in “The Witcher” season 4, and yes, he’s rocking the signature white wig. This confirms what we already knew that Henry Cavill is out, and Liam Hemsworth is stepping in as the monster-slaying Witcher. No word yet on how the show will handle the switcheroo, but this first glimpse makes it look like Geralt just got a haircut and decided to stay on the Continent a little longer. Will they acknowledge the change? Will Yennefer even notice? Only time will tell!

Cavill Out, Hemsworth In

Let’s rewind for a sec. Henry Cavill decided to hang up his monster-hunting swords after season 3, leaving some pretty big boots (and wig) to fill. Enter Liam Hemsworth, ready to take on the role for seasons 4 and 5, which will be the show’s last hurrah.

But Geralt’s not the only one getting a fresh start. Season 4 is bringing in a whole new crew of actors, including Laurence Fishburne, Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn. Looks like the Continent is about to get a whole lot more crowded and maybe a little more interesting.

The Witcher’s Short but Sweet Ride

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the Continent’s drama, here’s a quick recap. “The Witcher” first hit Netflix screens in 2019, becoming a surprise hit with its monster-slaying action and fantasy world based on the novels and video games of the same name. While the show has had its share of ups and downs (and recastings!), it’s definitely left its mark on the fantasy genre.

So, there you have it. A new Geralt, a new cast, and a final season is on the horizon. Will “The Witcher” go out with a bang? Only one way to find out and that’s to tune in for season 4!