Have you ever been so soaked in a movie that you felt so motivated and driven to achieve the things portrayed in it? Have you been considering gambling, but you don’t yet have the motivation to see it through? Well, it’s your lucky day.

Motivation is what you seek, and in this article, you’re going to see some of the top casino movies that will make you consider gambling. We’ll go over them according to how old each movie is.

Remember that the year of production does not alter the awesomeness of these movies. So let’s take a look.

Retro Casino Movies

Some of these retro gambling movies were created in the 70s and early 80s, but watching them over 30 years later today, you’ll still get that same amazing feeling. In no particular order, we’ll have:

The Sting

This movie was made in the early 70s, 1973, to be precise. Watch how two clever conmen in Johnny and Gondorf, played by Robert Redford and Paul Newman respectively, tried to overthrow an evil crime boss.

This movie was clearly about Johnny Hooker, a swindler trying to avenge his partner’s death, who was murdered by a ruthless crime Lord (Doyle Lonnegan). In his quest, he met Henry Gondorf, another intelligent conman who, at the time, was evading the cops.

This movie would most definitely trigger the con intelligence inside you and spur you to take action on your favorite casino game. The movie also has a second part just in case you want more of the energy.

California Split

Another super-interesting casino movie is centered around two best friends Charlie Waters and Bill Denny. These two men lived TV lives sharing rooms with sexy prostitutes (Barbara Miller and Susan Peters).

The two friends were really huge and deep into the gambling scene, and they faced just what every successful gambler has faced, setbacks, and wins, but the drive set them up higher than they’d imagined.

This movie was released in 1974 and sparked keen interest and motivation in gamblers. You would thoroughly enjoy watching this one, not to mention the motivation and enthusiasm that it grants you.

Early-in-the-Millennium Casino Movies

Here, we’ll be looking at some of the casino movies that were made or released in the 90s. You’d want to hang on to your heart while watching these. In no particular order, they are:

Casino

Talk about action and drama-packed movies. The movie came out in 1995, and the thrills that rocked us in that year are still maintained in the movie.

This movie centers around Ace, a smart mafia associate who, with his intelligence and strong will, rose to power in Las Vegas (the Nevada City, which is popularly known for its people’s strong taste in casino gambling).

Ace, progressively, began to encounter issues when altercations erupted between him and his lover, as well as with his excellent friend. This movie will show you the intricacies of casino gambling. It’s a must-watch.

Golden Eye

If there’s one movie character that can teach you how to play Baccarat, then it must be James Bond. His ardent love for the game almost made him less concerned about an impending threat of a nuclear weapon.

This movie was made in 1995 and featured Pierce Brosnan as James Bond. It is an action-packed movie that will set your heart pumping. Bond, along with his assistant Natalie, had to travel to Russia to locate the Nuclear weapon. Still, in-between all that, we see Bond displaying his unwavering skill in playing the Baccarat game.

Hard Eight

It is one of the most highly rated movies of the 90s that somehow still ranks high in the Drama/Crime genre. This movie was released in 1996 and depicts a kind of success story which later turned sour because of a lack of focus.

John found himself a teacher, an intelligent gambling veteran, in the person of Sydney and was able to grow from brokenness to having everything that he wanted. John later fell in love with Clementine, and everything began to go awry and fall apart.

Watch this movie, and you’ll get motivated and excited to explore your bright side. Remember never to lose focus.

The Awesome 2000s

Now for some extra spice and newness. I’m pretty sure you’d have heard of some of these, that is, if you haven’t already watched.

Ocean’s Eleven

A 2001 comedy/heist movie that completely shows the impressive and extravagant casino lifestyle. The movie centers around Danny Ocean, an intelligent heist mastermind, who put together a team of other conmen to carry out one of the greatest heists in history.

The awesomeness of the casino life, the success, the joy, the fun, and everything in-between will spur you to take on the next Baccarat game you come across.

Casino Royale

This is another chapter in the Bond series. Remember when I told you that Bond is just the man to inspire you to play the baccarat game? Well, it’s completely evident in this movie.

Casino Royale is a 2006 movie centered around James Bond (Daniel Craig) doing everything in his power to stop a mob banker from winning a poker game with massive stakes.

Bond is an inspiration to many and, more so, an inspiration to casino gamblers.

Ocean’s Thirteen

Just when we thought we’d seen it all from Danny Ocean and his team of skilled robbers, along came another chapter with more special characters.

This movie was released in 2007 and spanned 2h02m. This time, the team was faced with much more difficult challenges that almost cost them everything. Will they manage to scale through this one? You’ll need to go find out.

Conclusion

Whether you’re a first-time gambler or you have been in the game and have enjoyed the benefits, you would love to see these movies.

When you’re done, treat yourself to a baccarat game and see where the awesome ride leads you. Always remember to bet responsibly.