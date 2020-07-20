“The Vast of Night” (2020): Rarely have Talking Heads been more Compelling

The new sci-fi drama “The Vast of Night” spends a lot of it’s hour and a half runtime showing us unedited scenes of one person talking. For a long time. This clearly demands extraordinary preparation, commitment, focus and talent on behalf of the three primary performers here, Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz and Gail Cronauer. Well check, check and check, ladies and gentleman. Ya done good. Damn good.

Major kudos must also go to rookie Director/Co-Writer/Editor Andrew Patterson for taut direction in largely small environs and a brilliant script, the latter capturing spot-on the indigenous dialect of a small southwest American town.

Cinematographer Miguel Ioann Littin Menz works wonders in the cramped dark spaces occupying most of this film. The continuous shot mid-story taking the audience on a tour through this desolate berg at night is nothing short of astonishing.

The concern is that this small budget, independent gem will likely be underappreciated.

And that is vastly disappointing.