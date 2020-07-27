Online YouTube Converters For Free

Considering all the online platforms and software that you might have tried up till now as a YouTube converter, all of them have put you at a stake of some different problems, and irritated by the hectic process, you now really want a platform that is hassle-free and does not require any lengthy procedures, completely tailored to your needs. If being a multimedia designer, a vlogger and a music lover, marketing personnel and a sales representative indulge you in a process to convert your YouTube videos into different other formats of mp3, acc, avi, mp4 and you might have some security concerns or a converter quality issue with the process; there is no need to worry, this article will give you a wide range of potential converters to take care of all the problems for good.

Potential online YouTube converters

YouDownload

If you are looking for an appealing online platform that is free and is hassle-free, then this platform is definitely for you. Also, it is providing you premium quality conversions as a YouTube converter. There is no limit on the download; you can have unlimited number of conversions.

HD to MP4

As the name suggests, this online tool has a grip on converting your HD files that are larger in size quite efficiently. It also provides you as a YouTube converter with a utility to edit, rotate and merge videos simultaneously. If you are looking to perform conversions and editing as well, then this is the right place for you.

Y2Mate

This is the right platform for you as a YouTube converter as it claims to be swift in the process without any hassle. Clearly stating the guidelines of the process, it is highly friendly. You can also download and convert videos from other platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, twitter, and similar others.

Savefrom.net

This platform is gaining attention for converting and downloading your media file swiftly, you have to paste the video URL and then click download, and it will ask you about the format in which you want to convert like MP3, MP4, WEBM, 3GP. Thus, it converts and downloads at the same time, saving you much time.

FLVTO

This online website, although it provides you with a limited number of formats to convert, it is highly efficient in the process serving as a competitive YouTube converter, and all the conversions are free of cost. It can convert to formats like MP4, MP3, MP4 HD, AVI, AVI HD.

Clipconverter.online

This YouTube converter is famous for converting into both video and audio formats quite efficiently; furthermore, it offers you various audio bitrates to convert your file highly tailored to your requirements. It also provides you with an add up utility to rip music from a file so that you can extract certain parts that you like.

Freemake video converter

It is highly populous software as it is recognized as among the top YouTube converters for the last 10 consecutive years. And has an alluring User Interface. The best thing is that unlike other platforms, Freemake sticks to zero ads policy as they claim to be highly dedicated to users’ enhanced experience.

Online-convert

If you are looking for a versatile range for a YouTube converter that has an enormous range of formats at your disposal, then online-convert is the perfect place for you. You can convert your media files into 3G2, 3GP, FLV, MP4, OGV, MPG, VP8, WMV, Quicktime MOV, AVI, and many others.

Ontiva online YouTube converter

Considering the fact, we want to utilize the internet facilities and services for free and for YouTube converters, you would not be willing to pay any penny. That’s why Ontiva has dedicated itself to be a service for the users, by the users and of the users. The process is free, and you do not have to pay anything. In this dynamic world, where all of us are surrounded by piled up deadlines to meet, you cannot afford a slow process; therefore, Ontiva is considered as one of the fastest YouTube converters with an exemplary service. Once you visit https://ontiva.com/en, you would come to know the speed and reliability of the service being provided.

The reason behind Ontiva’s popularity is this feature that allows you to have unlimited conversions, therefore being a professional, if you have to convert some media files via Ontiva YouTube converter, then it is an amazing platform for you to visit. Many of the other platforms are limited to 10 or less conversions per day, and also, they slowed down your browser where Ontiva being equipped with the state-of-the-art algorithm is highly efficient and can convert you unlimited files per day. Ontiva is not just an ordinary YouTube converter. Instead, it has become a complete brand because of its premium features for free when making conversions. You can have your file converted to any format you name it. The list includes the following conversion formats like MP3, MP4, WAV, FLAC, WMV, OGG, ACC, MP2, WMA, FLV, AVI, 3GP, MOV.

Ontiva follows an ads-free policy to accommodate all the users in a serene environment to work hassle-free. It is the only online YouTube converter software present on the internet today that provides so much flexibility in its usage. Subsequently, claiming the agenda of the hassle-free platform, Ontiva is there for you and doesn’t require you to sign up or follow the registration process to share your information, all the conversions are performed anonymously so that your data remains secure. It claims that it makes sure that only the converted files are being downloaded to your system. And thus, Ontiva emerges as the most trusted online YouTube converter platform.

Conclusion

This article has shown you that there are many online YouTube converters available, and you can explore all of them depending upon your need. Furthermore, Ontiva, among them, stands out to be a perfect platform with many advantages. Also, it provides you with a professional platform so that you can have a seamless experience. All the platforms mentioned above are quite efficient in the conversion process.