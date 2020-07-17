Let’s talk about Slots and bonuses galore

When logging on to get your fix of your favourite online casino games, it’s important to look out for any little extras or bonuses for new sign-ups, or playing the featured games – our personal favourite are the promotions from Betfair casino! Promotional offers are great for trying out new games, with very little spend or risk.

When it comes to Slots, regardless of whether you are new or old to the online casino scene, the best added extras are most definitely the free spins that the majority of games will offer, in line with their bonus rounds. Read on to find out about the best Slots around – they could be the key to your next free bonus!

Legacy of the Wild

Mystical and heroic – that’s how this slot will make you feel, with just the touch of a button! Before you begin casting your spells across the reels, you must first place a minimum bet of £0.40, equalling £0.01 per line! You also have the chance to bet big with this slot, with the maximum £20 per line equalling a hefty £800 bet! As you spin across the 40 paylines, you’ll bag yourself a chance to win up 750x your original line bet – now that’s worth playing for!

Each time that you spin the reels, any winning symbol combinations will be replaced by new symbols, as well as the chance to gain even more winning combinations! Also, if you’re lucky enough to score a chain of five cascading wins in a row, then you’ll be welcomed into the free spin bonus round. With just one winning combination, you can go on to bag yourself a whole host of additional wins. Worth it, right?

Raiders of the Hidden Realm

In this hidden realm, there are a whole plethora of prizes just waiting to be won. The game takes on the same concept as the Tomb Raider films, as you set off on a quest for riches, but with its own fantastical twists, that send you into a world of magic and neon lights. Like the sound of that? Well, you can throw your hat in the ring for as little as 0.40 credits, or 20 credits if you’re feeling dangerous, which could see you winning up to 500x your line bet with the fixed jackpot.

When it comes to the wild symbol, we’re used to them being the most powerful icon on the reel, but this game truly turns that on its head! The all-powerful symbol of Morgana is actually the most lucrative character on the screen, as she not only unlocks the jackpot, but she also gives away eight free spins when she appears on reels one and five. The rest of the raiders also pack a punch as they each appear. Strider pays out prizes worth up to 250x your initial bet, along with seven free spins and frozen wilds. Sparks comes in and unlocks the same prizes, as well as six free spins that are filled with random multipliers.