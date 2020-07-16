Houses Featured In Movies That You Can Really Visit

Movie-Featured Houses You Can Really Visit

Seeing a real-life house or apartment building featured in a favorite movie or television show certainly is a thrill. Recognizing “this house” as being the same one featured in “that movie” brings full-circle the initial emotional connection that first drew us to the movie. In a way, this finally makes the storyline “fully” real.

These are just some of the famous houses featured in movies and television shows that you can actually visit in real life.

Bird Box

The famous house featured in the legendary thriller “Bird Box” is located in Los Angeles. Not only was the house featured in most of Bird Box’s scenes but was according to the owner of the home also the structural star of at least three other movies produced over the past two decades. Fancy catching a glimpse of the famous house of a thousand trills? You’ll find it here: 304 N Canyon Blvd, Monrovia, CA 91016.

A Christmas Story

Fans of Christmassy movies nearly always cite the 1983 MGM classic “A Christmas Story” as one of their all-time favorite films. Good news for fans of the movie is that you can actually not only visit Ralphie’s on-screen house, but also spend the night! The house is managed in an Airbnb-style and bookings are therefore essential. Ralphie’s “A Christmas Story” house is located at 3159 W 11th St, Cleveland, Ohio 44109.

The Amityville Horror

After over four decades, the house featured in The Amityville Horror (1975) continues to live on to this day. What makes the house special from a movie enthusiast’s point of view, is that not much has changed about the house since the movie. Except for the eye-shaped windows featured in the movie no longer being eye-shaped, the rest of the house has pretty much remained exactly as featured in the popular horror classic. Fancy a horror-themed road trip with a difference? Then be sure to head on out to 112 Ocean Avenue, Amityville, New York 11701.

Hocus Pocus

This has got to be one of our favorite houses on the list and we love it as much as we enjoy wagering at Australian betting sites. Lets talk about the massive white-washed colonial home with the soot-black shutters featured in the film Hocus Pocus. It still looks pretty much the same as what it did at the time of the making of the movie. But probably the best bit of all is that not only does the house still exist, but it has also in the meantime been transformed into a museum. Fancy brushing up on history? Then feel free to visit the Hocus Pocus house-turned-museum at 318 Essex St, Salem, MA 01970.

Roseanne

Fans of the classic television family comedy Roseanne will be elated to know one thing. Even though only used for exterior shots, the real Connor family-home can be seen by taking a trip to Indiana. Located at 619 S Runnymeade Ave, Evansville, IN 47714, the house was in 2013 sold to new owners for $129,000.