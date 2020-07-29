Food Porn for the Mindful

For Carole Baskin, animals are our friends but for the individuals in these films animals are sometimes food! Celebrate food with TMB on Wednesday July 29th, National Lasagna & Day. Check out these trailers and let me know if you eat meat or keep it plant based? Why?

Meat Eater | 2019

Steven and his guests are taking the show on the road for live experiences with members of the Meat Eater community.

Crazy Delicious | 2020

In this competition show, daring home chefs tempt the food gods with reinvented classics and fanciful feasts in their quest to win a golden apple.

Desi Food Porn | Street Food | Netflix

We dare you to not crave a plate of chaat, samosas, jalebis, kulfis, ragda, pani puri and more in the next 90 seconds. Hungry yet? Like, subscribe, and comment below about what you’re eating right now.