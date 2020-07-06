Celebrity Couples Proving Hollywood Marriages Do Last 

Hollywood is known for quick marriages that often end up expensive prenups and divorce, with a marriage lasting an average of 6 years, according to Medium. There have been countless harsh celebrity divorces, including the case of Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg, and even Kevin Costner. However, not all Hollywood weddings ended up in a divorce. In fact, these celebrity couples are taking their vows seriously and are still going strong today.

Matthew McConaughey And Camila Alves

Wedding proposals are often well thought out, however, Matthew McConaughey’s proposal didn’t go as planned. McConaughey explained in an interview that Camila Alves didn’t immediately say yes during the proposal, but he told her he will remain on one knee until she answered. In the end, she said yes and the two tied the knot in 2012. They are still together, with three children, and very much in love.

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson

There are plenty of celebrity couples who married their co-stars, such as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The two met on the set of Bosom Buddies, then got married in 1988 and are still going strong today. When Tom Hanks was interviewed about his marriage to Rita, he said that the only thing that they ever argued about was who loved the other the most. This only shows that their marriage is still strong after all those years.

Will Smith And Jada Pinkett

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air started dating Jada Pinkett in 1994 where they first met on the set of his sitcom. Later on, they officially tied the knot in 1997. Both actors have great acting chops with Will Smith known for movies like Bad Boys and MIB while Jada Pinkett starred in The Matrix trilogy. So, what’s the secret to their long-standing relationship? They’ve notoriously worked on themselves to be able to present a better person to their spouse.

Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness

It’s hard not to swoon when Hugh Jackman is playing any scene in a movie, but even though there were plenty of women who would love to be his girlfriend, he is very much in love with his wife, Deborra-Lee. Just a year after they met, the couple got married in 1996 and are still together to this day.

How did the two manage to keep their marriage together under the limelight? Jackman said that they loved and respected each other and that they wanted to spend their lives together.

Kirk Douglas And Anne Buydens

Kirk and Anne have been married since 1954, which only shows that celebrity marriages can withstand the test of time. Their marriage is the longest in Hollywood’s history. What made their relationship work? Kirk Douglas told Anne that if she ever left him, he was going with her. This couple has been in and out of the limelight and has raised a big family who followed Kirk’s footsteps, with plenty of acclaim to their name.

Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick exchanged vows back in 1988 and their love affair has continued to blossom over the years. On their 27th wedding anniversary, Kevin posted a sweet note on his Instagram saying that he was celebrating 9,855 days of marriage to Kyra, with a simple photo of his wife sitting on a bench. A simple message but holds a lot of meaning, these two are just amazing.

Not all celebrity couples who got hitched ended up in divorce. These married couples show that the glitz and glamor of Hollywood have not ruined their relationship with their spouses, but rather strengthened it.