“Becky” (2020): This ain’t no Kid Stuff

This one has been knocked around by a lot of folks. Not this guy. If you go into the gory thriller “Becky” with no expectations and an open mind (expecting your eyes to slam shut reflexively during these graphic scenes of ghastly carnage) you may well join me in being duly impressed.

Lulu Wilson is a 13-year-old Rambo/MacGyver here, exorcising extreme pain and anger as she systematically, and viciously, vanquishes extreme evil (including comedian Kevin James in a harrowing turn as a neo-Nazi gang leader) at a remote family lake house.

And if you dig on “Becky”, sequel alert.

After all, there remains that “key” element yet to be explained.

I invite you to enjoy all of my film reviews as “The Quick Flick Critic”, continually updated at https://thequickflickcritic.blogspot.com/