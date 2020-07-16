Animated Movies That Are Not Only Intended For Children

The Best Animated Movies For Adults

Animated movies are first and foremost created for children’s enjoyment. This is obvious and easily forgiven. But this certainly doesn’t mean that adults can’t enjoy animated classics. In fact, many of the best animated films released today don’t really cite children as their target-market. And that this particular medium should be applied to the world of adult entertainment makes perfect sense when you really stop to think about it.

Animation is a medium that lends itself flawlessly to a variety of human emotions and hypothetical situations and scenes. And since the medium is so exceptionally forgiving of the human condition and how we choose to express that condition in film, animated movies are able to go where not even the biggest Hollywood box-office budget is able to follow.

These are just some of our must-see animation movie choices.

Loving Vincent – 2017

An obvious choice to top a list such as this one, Loving Vincent is our number one animated movie for adults. What makes the movie so very special; poignant even; is that the entire film was created using oil paintings. What’s more, they were mostly painted in Van Gogh’s own signature style.

But the movie is about so much more than the thousands of works of art used in the making thereof. It also tells the real story behind the man we know today as one of the finest artists ever to have lived.

The visuals are breathtaking, and the story told in a way that is as heartfelt as what it is so obviously 100% authentic. Loving Vincent is a must see.

Howl’s Moving Castle – 2004

Howl’s Moving Castle is a Japanese-produced animated film created in the style of typical Japanese fantasy. Written and directed by master director Hayao Miyazaki, Howl’s Moving Castle is everything but kiddies’ entertainment.

Thought provoking and the type of movie that lives in the mind and heart of the viewer for many years after, Howl’s Moving Castle is a brilliant work of animated adult art. Not exclusively for adults by any measure, but much like the online betting NZ offers it is certainly filled with references no young child could ever be expected to grasp.

Persepolis – 2007

Basic on Marjane Satrapi’s 2003 graphic novel Persepolis, the name-sake movie is a raw and honest memoir based on the life of the author and her childhood years spent in the time leading up to the Islamic Revolution as well as beyond. This is as strikingly beautiful as the art of animation is ever going to get, and even though it told in such a way that children are able to appreciate the injustices so often experienced by “minority” members of society, Persepolis is first and foremost aimed at an adult audience.

Fantasia – 1940

Fantasia was – and still is – a rare breed of animated movie wizardry. What makes Fantasia to be so very worthy an addition to our list, is its perfectly equal appeal to all stages of life. Watching Fantasia as an adult is a very different experience when compared to watching it as a young child. Be sure to watch the movie just one more time. We promise you won’t regret it.