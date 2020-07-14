A History of Nudity in Film

Let’s talk about the history of nudity in film. TMB celebrates Tuesday National Nudity Day! Mrs. America, please have a seat in the front row!

365 DNI| 2020

All I want for my birthday is for this foreign Netflix film to teach people about the intersections of sex and violence. I know its uncomfortable to be nude or see nudity and I empathize with our conservative Americans. We have an ugly history behind sex, violence and nudity. Let this film educate us on the personal lines of each individual and the importance of communicating intent, consent, and mental health. This film is a 2020 Polish erotic romantic drama film directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes.

Directors: Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes

Writers: Tomasz Kimala, Barbara Bialowas, Tomasz Mandes, and Blanka Lipinska

Cast: Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone, and Magdalena Lamparska

Year Released: 2020

Genre: Erotic Romantic Drama

A History of Nudity in the Movies | 2020

Nudity on film has always been a controversial subject. From discussions of whether it should be allowed at all, to debates over when or how it is ok, the story of nudity in film is, in many ways, the story of the medium of film itself. And that story is going to be explored in-depth in the new documentary Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies.

#FREETHEBACON

In 2015 Kevin Bacon launched the campaign “Free the Bacon” to promote more male nudity in films. Lets be clear, this isn’t about being offensive, but rather being equal (without gender bias) in how the film industry portrays nudity. Male nudity is just not offensive in film.

HBO Insecure | 2019

HBO TV series Insecure has paved the way for male nudity with raunchy scenes and full body flexes. They’ve just wrapped up season 4 (see trailer) with honest depictions of vulnerability, love, and male nudity. Body shaming may see its way out as we step into a new era of enjoying the art of just being comfortable in your own skin. Check out my favorite trailer of insecure season 4 as we celebrate Tuesday National Nudity Day!