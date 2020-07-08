8 Household Items that You Can Recycle for Cash

Did you know that recycling some of your household items can earn you money? Recycling is an act of recovering and reusing things that are considered rubbish or thrown away. This won’t only benefit yourself, but also contribute to minimizing carbon footprint. Sounds like a good deal, right? Still, what are the things you can simply recycle?

You’re in for a surprise because we’ve just made a list of items that you can salvage at your home. Ready to know these 8 things? Let’s get cracking!

1. Unwanted Clothes

Check your wardrobe for old garments that are still valuable to wear. You can either start up a yard sale or go to the nearest for-profit second-hand store to get quick cash. Also, you can auction your pre-loved items online, especially if they are rare or one-of-a-kind.

For old clothes that aren’t in good condition enough to be worn again, you can still keep them from being thrown away. Many organizations accept used clothes and recycle those that are torn, stained, or worn. Known clothing retailers, like Levi’s, The North Face, and H&M, are supporting this cause. Plus, they even provide reward coupons for your next purchase.

2. Eggshells

Are you aware that the eggshells you throw daily can yield profit? Soil experts say that discarded eggshells are often used as plant fertilizers and are potent liming sources. Eggshells are rich in calcium, but when turned into eggshell ash, they’re far more abundant in nutrients.

Hence, you can sell properly burned eggshells as garden fertilizers. You can even fetch a high price for the end product once the fertilizer ash is tested to administer proximate soil nutrient values to buyers.

3. Discarded Toys

We know that it’s hard to give away the toys you were once fond of. But keeping your old unused toys, especially the broken ones, can be cumbersome. By simply repairing those that need mending, you can immediately sell them online in bulk. They’ll definitely sell since many buyers are willing to purchase old toys, including community groups, charity organizations, and even toy collectors.

4. Used Electronic Devices

If you think that your broken electronic devices like cell phones, computers, and laptops are no longer useful. Then think again. Some businesses are willing to buy defective devices and refurbish them into new ones. So selling your faulty electronics will both free you from clutter and let you earn some cash.

5. Glass Bottles and Jars

Do you have old glass containers that are piled in the garage? Put them out. You can directly sell them either to recycling enterprises or antique bottle collectors. What’s more, you can create DIY crafts from glass containers, which you can sell online. This will surely be a hit since people nowadays prefer buying and supporting green products. Check the internet to get a bunch of glass bottle decoration ideas for your new projects.

6. Plastic Waste

Don’t just throw used plastic containers away because they can be recycled and sold. There are more than 50 kinds of plastic, but you can segregate them into three groups for recycling. You may group them into:

high-density polyethylene (HDPE), which are opaque bottles

polymerizing vinyl chloride (PVC), which are clear containers with a seam running along the base

polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which are clear bottles with hard molded center on the base

It would be best to create and label your bins for storing recycled items. Then place them in a convenient location. Fill them in with rinsed plastic products, and once they’re full, you may transport the bins to your local recycling center and exchange for cash.

7. Old Newspapers

Found a pile of old newspapers in the attic? You can simply sell old newspapers to any scrap dealer that supplies paper factories. But if you wish to earn more, you can sell them online. You’ll be surprised by how much a vintage ad or a birthdate newspaper worth online.

8. Soda and Beer Cans

For some, it’s typical to see soda or beer cans in their garbage bins. Instead of letting them pile up, why not bag up the plethora of cans and bring to your local recycling center for some extra cash.

You can also take them to a reverse vending machine for as long as they’re not crushed. A reverse vending machine is a piece of equipment where you can return empty beverage containers like bottles and cans for recycling. The good part is it often gives back a refund or deposit amount to the end-user.

9. Take Away

Recycling household items and turning them into profit is a win-win situation for everyone. For one, you’re able to earn some cash. Also, you supported other manufacturing businesses for sustainable and greener purposes. Lastly, you supported reducing carbon emissions even in simple ways.

Main image source: Pinterest