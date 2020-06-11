Top 5 Movie-Themed Slot Games

The days of having to choose from a small selection of slots at brick-and-mortar casinos are long gone. We can now play a massive variety of slots from the comfort of our own homes. We can use computers or even smartphones. No matter where you are, your favorite casino game will follow, and if you’re lucky, you might even land a jackpot on the go. As long as there’s an internet-enabled device around, you can place bets, play poker, blackjack, or slots anywhere you are.

One of the most exciting things about online slots is the fact that there are so many sources of inspiration available to developers. If you have the proper license, you can make a slot game from almost any intellectual property. This includes movies as well, and there are many film nerds out there, so it’s no surprise that many online slots are based on stories from the big screen. Let’s take a look at some of the best examples of movie-themed slots available on the web.

Halloween

This slot developed by Microgaming is based on the legendary 1978 horror classic, written and directed by John Carpenter and not the remake of the same name. The creepy atmosphere from the movie is transferred to the game by the eerie soundtrack, also created by Carpenter. If you’re a movie buff, you can probably hear the creepy high-pitched piano melody while you’re reading this.

The movie-related features of this game include the Trick or Treat Wheel that can reward you with multipliers and cash prizes, as well as the Boogeyman Bonus.

Planet of the Apes

Coming from another leading online slots developer, NetEnt, this adaptation of the Planet of the Apes remake is a high-quality game. We’ve come to expect slots with excellent special features, sound effects, animations, and top-notch graphics from this developer, and it did not disappoint when it comes to this game either.

Licensed by 20th Century Fox, this is one of NetEnt’s best games for movie fans. The two presented play areas have three rows and five reels each. Characters from the trilogy are depicted, while benefits and bonuses include the Dual Feature, Stacked Wilds and Free Spins.

Gladiator

Another oldie but goodie comes in the form of one of the most epic movies in history. If you’re a fan of sword-and-shield film, you’ve likely seen Gladiator more than once. Just in case you’re unfamiliar with the story, it involves a Roman General Maximus, played by Russel Crowe, whose family was killed by the emperor’s son. Attracting a lot of buzz upon release, the movie was able to rack up 5 Oscars.

Playtech developed the game, and it involves five reels and 25 lines. There’s a massive progressive jackpot as well. Clips from the film were used, as well as gorgeous graphics and fantastic sound effects.

Man of Steel

Zack Snyder’s 2013 Superman film received a lukewarm reception from critics and fans upon its release but has gained somewhat of a cult following in the years since. If you are a fan of this movie, there’s much to enjoy in this online slot game.

Expect the intense Hans Zimmer score, as well as some high-quality graphics depicting the titular character, his Earth parents, as well as his birth father – Jor-El. There are four progressive jackpots and features like Battle of Earth and Krypton Free Games, as well as the World Engine Bonus.

Jurassic Park

One of the essential sci-fi adventure movies of all time was adapted to online slots by Microgaming. If you’re a fan of the original Jurassic Park, you’ll love this game, as it includes characters from the first movie depicted by Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and the incredible Jeff Goldblum.

Aside from the characters, the game includes other stunning graphics, such as the animatronic dinosaurs from the movie and a beautiful jungle backdrop. Special features include the T-Rex Alert, Extra Wilds, and Free Spins.

Many More

Movie-themed slots are easy to find. Any online casino worth looking at will have at least a few. Plus, they are an excellent way for new players to get acquainted with the concept of slots. Even though slots are all mechanically similar, the theme of the game can make a huge difference in your enjoyment of it.

No matter which movie-themed game you pick, it is sure to come with a variety of features and thematic connections to the original story. You may come across many different ideas from the movie while playing the game.

Depending on the technology used, as well as the scope of the license, these snippets may include animated scenes from the movie itself, things like character and actor likenesses, and more. There is a good chance that a movie-themed slot game based on your favorite movie is out there somewhere, so maybe it’s time to go looking for it.