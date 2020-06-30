Some of the Best Action and Adventure Movies on Netflix right now!

There are over 165 million Netflix subscribers worldwide, making it the biggest streaming platform. You, like me, are probably one of the many people who make up that colossal figure. You, like me, are probably spending many more hours each week binging through the service’s selection of films and shows. There’s quite a lot of quality content on Netflix but the issue that’s plagued the service is navigation and discovery of that content. Thankfully services like Flixboss make keeping up with what’s available very easy.

To save you some time, we’ve put together a list of some of the best adventure movies on Netflix.

Inception (2010)

The first entry on this list ranks as one of the finest films of this century. Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending epic follows a crack team of dream infiltrators as they attempt to plant an idea in a target’s mind. The high-concept storytelling is the film’s main draw, but the cast is as good as you’ll see in any film. Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hardy; the term “star-studded” may not be sufficient. Watch this movie soon as it’s scheduled to leave the Netflix catalog.

Casino Royale (2006)

The film follows Bond to Montenegro, as he plays a high-stakes poker game against a villain known as Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen). Like every other Bond movie, Casino Royale features enough gunslinging, car chasing, and womanizing to keep you entertained from start to finish. Casino Royale was Daniel Craig’s first outing as James Bond, Britain’s favorite secret agent. Many film buffs have since come to regard Craig as the best Bond ever giving credit to his performance in a role previously held by Pierce Brosnan and Sir Sean Connery.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Beautifully choreographed, Kill Bill: Volume 1 is as stylish as action movies come.Quentin Tarantino directed this quirky action film. It follows a character known only as The Bride (Uma Thurman) as she attempts to exact revenge on the titular Bill (David Carradine) and his team of assassins (Lucy Liu, Daryl Hannah, Vivica A. Fox, and Michael Madden).

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

The second Tarantino entry on this list may be one of his best offerings ever. Inglourious Basterds follows an audacious plot to assassinate Hitler during World War II. It features masterful leading performances from Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz, as well as breakthroughs from Daniel Bruhl and Michael Fassbender, both of whom have come to be regarded as acting giants in the intervening eleven years.

Be warned, however; this is Quentin Tarantino at his goriest. Inglourious Basterds isn’t one you want to watch with the kids.

The Departed (2006)

This film is one of Martin Scorsese’s best, and that truly is saying something. Following the infiltration of a criminal gang by a police mole (Leonardo DiCaprio) and the simultaneous infiltration of the police by a gang member (Matt Damon), The Departed is full of twists and turns. The film also secured Mark Wahlberg’s first Oscar nomination. The incredible cast and performances is what is just the last flourish of quality that sets this film far apart from others. Jack Nicholson delivers a jaw dropping performance that is remembered to this day.

Bad Boys (1995)

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence combined here to give the world the quintessential buddy cop movie. This 1995 film went on to spawn two sequels, the latter of which was released just earlier this year. However, the original remains the best. The two leads are tasked with finding $100 million worth of heroin in 72 hours. The film proceeds to provide one of the most exciting and funny action films of the 90’s catapulting the career’s of everyone involved.

The Other Guys (2010)

Granted, this one is more of a comedy than an adventure movie. However, there’s no harm in a few laughs during these difficult times. When the two-star detectives in their police force die in action, Allen “Gator” Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Terry Holtz (Mark Wahlberg) are left to investigate a major criminal conspiracy. The Others Guys features clever comedy and sharp action scenes and is sure to keep you entertained.

The Matrix Trilogy

It seemed a little unfair to pick out a single Matrix film, so we’ve just listed the whole trilogy. In any case, if you’re in quarantine you’re going to need all the movies you can get! Follow Neo (Keanu Reeves) and his pals as they navigate an alternate universe known as the Matrix. The three films feature enough action, suspense, and mind-bending exploration of the fabric of existence to keep you entertained for almost half a day. The Matrix is a favorite of tech enthusiasts, but also of those who know nothing about computers. Don’t worry, it is possible! There is a range of perfectly legal solutions to choose from.

Goldeneye (1995)

The second James Bond movie on this list was Pierce Brosnan’s first crack at the role. In this installment, Bond must thwart the attempts of a rogue MI6 agent (Sean Bean) to unleash a satellite weapon on London. Of the two Bond films listed here, this is undoubtedly the lesser. However, it’s a smart action film, and will always be remembered as the picture that ushered in a new era of 007.

The coronavirus pandemic has almost everyone on earth frantically looking for boredom cures inside their home. Naturally, one of the first things you’ll turn to is your television.

With action and adventure movies on Netflix, you’re guaranteed a quick respite from the monotony of being stuck indoors. Excitement awaits!

