TMB Celebrates Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day June 24th!

“Saint – Jean – Baptiste Day originated from celebrations of the summer solstice, an ancient pagan tradition in which fires were lit to celebrate light on the longest day of the year.” -The Canadaian Encyclopedia

And then there was light…. and then film! Check out these varying religious film trailers below:

God’s Not Dead |Trailer

ON YOGA The Architecture of Peace – Trailer

Jinn Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie

Fun Fact: