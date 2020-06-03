Movies That Will Definitely Leave You in Tears

Missing that real money slots progressive jackpot is not the only thing that could leave a grown up in tears. There a lot of movies that will definitely leave you wishing you had never watched them in the first pace.

Hollywood actors are the best that there is in the global film industry. Hence, this is why every artiste wants to make it to Hollywood. Once the actors play a role they will make you think that the movie is real. And, at some point, you will find yourself bawling your eyes out from these movies.

Titanic

Titanic is definitely at the top of our list. Whenever, you feel like you want to shed a tear or two and get the emotions out, just watch this movie. Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio definitely gave a stellar performance in this movie. All the events unfolding prior to the ship sinking will leave you emotional in one way or the other.

Armageddon

Nothing beats a father’s love for his daughter. And, this theory is brought out when Bruce Willis sacrifices his life for hid daughter’s boyfriend, Ben Affleck. We hate to be spoilers but watching the rest of the crew die will leave you in tear every single time. So, you best have a box of tissues near you as you watch this movie because there are definitely a lot of deaths scenes.

A Walk to Remember

Watching a boy in love crying and begging God to let his girlfriend live will leave you dropping a few tears. Not forgetting the fact that Mandy More and Shane West made the cutest couple in Hollywood at that time. But we all know that movies made from Nicholas Sparks’s books will have you cry at some point.

Me before You

Hollywood is not the only place you will find good actors, “Me Before You, “ is an example that can be used to show that the British movie industry also has a few tricks up their sleeves,same applies on best real money casinos nz industry. In this movie, get to watch a care giver fall in love with her patient and try to make him love life again.