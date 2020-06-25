Movies in Education: What to Make of It

Are we not all lucky to have gone to school during the information age? In contrast to the education model around the turn of the 20th century, learners arguably have it better in school. For us to comprehensively look at a film in the classroom, it is worth looking at how far we have come.

Modern education, as we know it, has had its fair share of change. However, over its history, the sector has also shown a bit of reluctance to reform in such a way that the current model of education is evidently outdated and certainly does not meet the learning objectives as we would all desire.

This begins with how education in itself is structured. Learning has always been a classroom affair and a passive one at that. Most of us have been educated seated in a classroom while listening to a teacher instructs us. One-way traffic whereby the instructor imparts while the learners can only absorb the information, merely.

The education system further fails to include the variations in learning abilities. All learners are fitted to the same mold, much to the detriment who are not particularly favored by some of the methods, for instance.

A visual learner requires images and other visual inputs to understand a concept.

A slow learner requires more personalized learning to grasp what is being taught.

An active learner requires immersive learning to fully engaged in the learning process.

The current model, undoubtedly, does not consider some of these apparent factors. Hence, even in the best-case scenario, only a handful of students are fully equipped with the necessary information. To make matters worse, the system usually presents a linear path to the learners, putting most at an irredeemable disadvantage.

The growth of edutainment is unequivocally a breath of fresh air in the education sector. It not only ensures that the sector is adjusting to contemporary times but also fine-tuning the process to benefit all relevant stakeholders. Take, for instance, the growth and prevalence of the essay writer service. Furthermore, it ensures that learning becomes an engaging and enjoyable experience, motivating learners to explore and pursue beyond.

In this article, we shall look at the relevance and significance of movies in the classroom. In any case, most of us have plausibly watched at least one film as a class. Why should learning include more of such tools? Let’s see.

Improved Memory

Movies can make a significant contribution to enhancing the retention of concepts and facts. This is highly beneficial for visual and auditory learners. More so, lessons may come off as monotonous for most learners. First and foremost, a movie will break the routine of typical classes. For instance, if it is a history class, watching films related to World War II may increase the students’ understanding of the subject. Similarly, they will help them to remember the events, even in chronological order, while still entertaining.

In-Depth Understanding

This point is a result of the previous. Movies present a different approach to learning. In which case, films augment the concepts that have already been taught in class. The students may not only find the relevant information easier to understand but also grasp it deeper. Furthermore, it supports the need to have multiple teaching methods.

Creating Awareness

Films, naturally, depict particular aspects of our different ways of life. Thus, movies are ideal tools to disseminate knowledge about what happens in the rest of the world. Smartboards have become a typical element in the classroom. It is, therefore, possible for any teacher to demonstrate a global context on whichever subject they are teaching. Subsequently, students adopt a global mindset, aware of the various social, political, and economic issues happening around the world.

This mindset and knowledge inspire the students to be the change they would like to see in society. They, hence, become responsible individuals who make significant contributions in their respective communities.

Inspiration

Some of the films capture inspiring stories that may motivate the students to explore their abilities. Take, for instance, a movie such as Forrest Gump. From this movie, the viewer can be encouraged to pursue their dreams. This is regardless of the obstacles that may stand in the way. Moreover, they can go on to achieve tremendous feats along the way.

The crux of the biscuit, ostensibly, lies in the entertainment value of movies. The student not only gets to acquire knowledge on a wide range of subjects but also a bit of enjoyment!