Jurassic World 3 is coming in 2021 and will not be set on an island

The third installment of the Jurassic World movie series will be called “Jurassic World: Dominion”, and is expected to hit the theaters on year from now, in June 2021.

The expectations about the movie are high as ever, following the great success of the previous two movies. Released three years apart, “Jurassic World” (2015) and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018) grossed a combined $3 billion worldwide.

For 2021, the plot is still unknown, as the filming is ongoing, but we do know one important detail. The fictional Island of Nublar, located off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, has been destroyed due to a volcanic eruption. This way, the dinosaurs are not playing and roaming on an island, but expanding on the entire planet.

And this key difference from the previous two movies will be at the center of the plot. Director Colin Trevorrow, who directed the 2015 movie and was one of the writers for the 2018 one, confirmed that the third movie won’t be set on an island anymore. He also confirmed the returning of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing.

But the director also announced another great comeback. The great trio cast in the original Jurassic Park movie from 1993 – which by the way won 3 Oscars – will be back on the screen to fight off dinosaurs 28 years later. We are talking about Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Sam Neil (Alan Grant). Omar Sy, as Barry from the 2015 movie, will also be back, and so will BD Wong, who starred in the 1993 movie as Dr. Henry Wu.

Back to the Isla Nublar, it featured not just in the last two movies but also in the first original one, where John Hammond, played by late Richard Attenborough, created the theme park with genetically-engineered dinosaurs.

But the Jurassic World 3 movie will be much more than just a dinosaurs movie. At the end of “Fallen Kingdom”, Dr. Malcom said in a U.S. Senate hearing that a new age of Jurassic begins, and humans and dinosaurs will have to coexist, as free dinosaurs brought to mainland are seen roaming the wilderness and the outer urban areas.

And this movie is where the very threat examined by the previous movies – a threat to the Earth’s ecosystem and to the human population – will really be observed. Trevorrow reportedly called it a “science thriller”, while Howard said that the 2021 event “will bring the entire saga together”. It will be almost for sure the final movie in the Jurassic World series. And Steven Spielberg, the 1993 director, will be a part of this too, as an executive producer.

Jurassic Park is a franchise so popular that inspired comic books, Lego animated projects, theme park rides, exhibition and live shows, as well as many video games developers.

One of the games was “Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis”, from 2003, which has the objective of building the dinosaurs theme park. The game was released on Xbox, PlayStation 2 and PC. In 2015, Lego released “Lego Jurassic World”. It is an action-adventure video game published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, which follows the plots of the previous movies of the series.

