Jennifer Hudson stands tall in trailer for Respect

The first trailer for Respect just made its way onto the internet and demands our attention! Respect is the anticipated film about Aretha Franklin. Respect stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige, with director Liesl Tommy.

Check out the official trailer and synopsis:

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

I wish we got to see more! I’m really enjoying the ideas teased in this trailer. The cast looks pretty amazing all around with Forest Whitaker and the horribly under-appreciated Marlon Wayans. I am desperate to see more of Marlon Wayans in dramatic roles because he’s fantastic. I’m confident Marlon will deliver. Forest Whitaker is a marksman and doesn’t miss, ever. The man is fantastic in every role he chooses and just adds fuel to the fire for this one.

Respect stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan and Mary J. Blige and is directed by Liesl Tommy.

Source: MGM