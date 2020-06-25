How to Write a Winning Movie Review

Do you have to write a movie review for a school project but find yourself staring at a blank page? If so, you’re in the right place.

Simply put, writing a film review involves expressing your opinion about a film. You need to talk about its positive and negative aspects alike. However, you shouldn’t retell every detail of the plot. Put yourself in your reader’s shoes: no one really wants to watch a movie full of spoilers!

What makes writing a movie review a bit difficult is that you must take an objective approach to your entire essay because your reader could decide whether they want to watch the movie based on your review.

Movie Reviews as School Projects

A movie review is a great way for your professor to assess your critical thinking. Plus, you can practice how to organize and summarize a massive amount of data. On top of that, it’s the only homework that you can do while watching a film!

Here’s a step-by-step process you can use for your next movie review:

Step One: Choose a Movie

Sometimes, your professor may assign a specific movie that fits the themes in your class. If that’s the case, you really have no choice but to work on that particular movie.

However, if given a choice of movie, pick a genre and a movie you enjoy. This way, you’re more likely to put more time and effort into your work, and thus reach a superior result.

Step Two: Watch the Movie At Least Once

Watch the film without worrying about details. Move with the flow and immerse yourself in the dialogs and events. After watching the movie, you may decide that you’ve not made the right choice. If you can, look for another movie. Changing your mind is perfectly okay at this stage.

If you have enough time, watch the movie for the second time or even more, and take notes. Try to identify the defining scenes and pay attention to how the actors interact with each other. Take note of the points that seem unclear to you or need further research.

Step Three: Conduct Research

Research can shed light on many questions and doubts in your mind. Try to answer these questions about the movie:

What’s the title of the movie?

What’s the genre?

Where is the action set?

Is it based on a true story? Or is it an adaptation of a novel?

What is the real background? Does it refer to any historical events?

Who is the target audience?

Who’s the director, and what are their other works?

Who are its leading and supporting actors? Are they famous?

Has it been nominated for or won any awards?

Step Four: Evaluate Your Data

The process of gathering information plays a key role in your essay. However, to actually write your essay, you need to organize and synthesize your data. Validate the data and remove points that make no sense.

Step five: Draft an Outline

Now that you’ve collected the material, it’s time to write an outline which helps organize thoughts and ideas. A decent outline is like a framework that cements the roots of your essay.

To write an outline, you need to put your thoughts into a linear arrangement so that one logically leads to another.

Step Six: Write the Review

Your review should include three main parts: introduction, body, and conclusion. To make key paragraphs a central part of the text, follow these instructions:

Describe some significant events of the film to give the reader a general perception of a movie.

Don’t reveal the end of the story.

Don’t forget to write your opinions. Remember that one purpose of the movie review is to demonstrate your analytical skills as well as your ability to think critically.

Note why you liked or didn’t like the movie. Let the reader know your feelings about the entire film as well as the scenes that were thought-provoking or touching.

Provide good examples and evidence for your claims. For example, ‘The accident seemed fabricated’ can’t really make your essay reliable. Give some evidence to show why it seemed unreal.

Don’t overlook the symbolic elements and the things that repeat frequently. There could be hidden messages with deep symbolic meaning.

Finally, summarize the plot and give your verdict in the conclusion. This is your last chance to convince the reader to either see or ignore the movie.

Step Seven: Proofread Your Review

Read your text multiple times and correct any misspellings, misuses of punctuation, or grammar mistakes. Check the content from a technical point of view as well. Be careful not to spoil the ending.

No matter how much time you devote to your essay, it won't get a high score if you don't edit it carefully.

Getting Help

Writing a high-quality movie review is a long process that requires serious effort. Watching a movie over and over takes a lot of time too. Besides, searching for information and organizing it into an essay could be exhausting.

Bottom Line

A movie review is a common type of school assignment for which you should watch a movie several times before writing a critical analysis of its plot, themes, and cast. Collect only the relevant information about the film, validate it, and start writing.

Before writing the main body of your essay, remember to provide an outline. A good outline acts as a catalyst that speeds up your work. Also, don’t forget to proofread your work and fix potential mistakes.