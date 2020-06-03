Great Superhero Movies

There are many superhero movies that have been produced to date but there are some that stand out. We shall look at some of the best superhero movies ever to be released. After watching these movies, you can relax and play real money big wins casino games.

Big Hero 6 (2014)

The movie is about how a person’s death can change the life of a family and a community. Big Hero 6 remarkably deals with grief.

Dredd (2012)

The movie was written by Alex Garland and directed by Pete Travis. It is based on the John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra’s 2000 AD comic strip. It is about a cop with the jurisdiction to arrest, convict, execute and sentence criminals.

V for Vendetta

The movie is about V who takes the fight to the government. There is a lot of oppression, corruption and misinformation in the film. There is a thin line between superheroism and terrorism in the film.

Blade (1998)

The movie features Wesley Snipes. In this movie, Snipes plays a half human and half vampire day walker hero. He wipes out vampires of the face of the earth. He has a combination of martial arts combat, gunplay and sword fighting which makes him a force to be reckoned with.

Wonder Woman

It is the first superhero movie which features a woman. It is a modern superhero movie about true heroism and sacrifice.

Unbreakable

Unbreakable is about a man who lived his whole life and never realised his full potential. It stars Bruce Willis, who realises that he might have superpowers. The revelation however brings serious problems, there is one person who believes in him. This person is a comic book merchant who is played by Samuel L Jackson.

Black Panther

The Black Panther features a majority of African American cast. It is about a fictional African nation of Wakanda became the battleground for worldwide salvation. The movie became a pop culture marvel. The film had endless imagination which made it stand out.