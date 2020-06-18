Amazing Mind-Blowing Movie Facts

Movies are wild and awesome, and not only for the planned content. The most amazing movie facts positively capable of blowing just about everybody’s mind are the unintended creepers-in, the accidental puns and the sometimes gnarly coincidences. These mind-blowing facts are enough to tickle even the most astute and fact-finding of movie goers.

The Blues Brothers

Actor Dan Aykroyd during a now-famous interview with a well-known glossy magazine revealed that there had been set aside as part of the movie’s production budget, a separate mini-budget for cocaine – that’s right, as in the drug. John Landi’s 1980 cult classic relied on the use of cocaine during night shoots. Cocaine would according to Aykroyd bring the him and his fellow actors alive at night, creating a sensation not unlike a “superpower” feeling of being able to solve all the world’s problems. Yup, sounds about right.

Poltergeist

If anybody can lay claim to having had a real bad day at work, then its got to be Hollywood actress JoBeth Williams during the making of the 1982 horror classic Poltergeist. The actress plays the role of the mother of a family that moves into a haunted house, only to discover later on that the house of horrors is built on top of an old cemetery.

Toward the end of the film, Williams is filmed being dragged into a swimming pool where human skeletons start trying to have a swing at her. The truly horrible bit however, is that the production department had at the time of putting together the movie’s budget, discovered that it would be way cheaper to acquire real human skeletons from a local medical supply company than to have life-like rubber replicas made. Well, that’s just gross.

The Craft

Even wilder than JoBeth’s personal horror-encounter with Poltergeist’s real-life human skello’s is the fact that the snakes and bugs and rats used in The Craft were – you guessed it – real. Given the limited budget available to the producers, it stands to reason that making use of real creepy-crawlies would have been a great deal more affordable that what investing in special effects and props would have been. Still, creepy – very, very creepy.

The Exorcist

If the snakes and other crawlies referred to earlier on gave you the heebie-jeebies, then its perhaps best to give this particular one no more than a glance-over. Paul Bateson, the man who would later on be sentenced to 20 years behind bars for the murder of Addison Verrill, also happened to be a member of the cast of the 1793 horror film, The Exorcist. Bateson played the role of a radiographer in the famous classic horror film – a noteworthy fact of interest because Bateson had been working as a real-life radiology technician right up until having been cast in the iffy role.

All The President’s Men

This movie takes the cake for possibly having featured the most expensive trash in existence. The production team had reportedly spent close to $450,000 on recreating right down to the last (trashy) detail, The Washington Post’s offices. That’s right, even right down to the trash. That’s a stupendous $2 million in today’s money, by the way.