Best bingo scenes depicted on the big and small screen

Many people love to play bingo in 2020. This is no longer the time when we believe that this game of chance is for old men and women. In fact, the arrival of online bingo has lured many young people into playing bingo games, and that is owing to the fact that there are many variants of the title presented online and that people are allowed to choose and enjoy what they cherish.

Within the past 10 years, there has been an explosion in the popularity of online bingo in the iGaming arena, with many new variants that deliver better and swifter gameplay than the older ones thrown into the mix. The new trend makes it hard for people to stay away from bingo, especially as most of the land based casino owners have delved into the online casino business.

There are also review sites whose job has been to deliver regular updates to bingo lovers on the biggest and newest bingo games and rooms out there. The aforementioned reasons, coupled with the fact that lots of functions like interactive chat have been added to the bingo sites, are behind the fast growth of the online bingo community. When you add the constant addition of new and better bingo games, we will continue to witness more growth in online bingo in the future.

Because this game is meant for casual players, it does not fit the big screen. Just consider a movie where the protagonist acts as the villain in a bingo game and not in a high stakes poker game. This will not look natural, right? However, there are many bingo scenes that are very exciting in film and TV history. They are worth watching for people that love the game. On the small screen, bingo is not given attention, though it is a game that delivers enough fun, even though people underrate it. You can’t just ignore the scenes explained in these movies because they are too good, even when it is about the actors laughing at some bingo stereotypes.

Better Call Saul

This is a spinoff of the ‘Breaking Bad’ series from AMC, and this is where you encounter one of the most memorable bingo scenes. We don’t think any other has bested it in recent TV history. In the movie, Saul Goodman, the sketchy lawyer that everyone loves is doing the calling for some old people in the bid to lure in more clients in one of the episodes in the show, and bungles the entire thing – the exact thing he does with his job. He experiences a unique mental breakdown and starts ranting about his life, instead of calling the game’s numbers as he should. Here, the entire tone of the show is captured and the lovable character of Saul revealed.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

This is a masterpiece from Harry David that all lovers of bingo must watch. His comedy ingenuity was brought to the fore in the movie, and most of his colleagues in the industry attest to that. He doles out the kind of humor that not everyone may relate with, but you can slip off from your seat while laughing to his antics. In one of the best moments of the show, Harry was enjoying a game of bingo with his father, and being himself, he got angry just a few minutes into the game and the next thing that follows is hilarious. This is a true example of his genius comedy brand and a revelation of what you should expect from him and the movie.

The Simpsons

This is one of the funniest and longest running TV shows ever. The series just got its 32nd and 33rd seasons approved. Can you imagine that? They don’t even have any plans of stopping and people are still ready to watch. Here, Homer’s antics and the captivating tone of the series are loved by the people.

This show has gotten more than 700 episodes, and therefore has covered every subject in the world, bingo included. In one of the episodes, some pensioners were enjoying a bingo game even when they didn’t understand the idea. In the short clip, the creativity of the writers of the show is revealed.

Bad Grandpa

Johnny Knoxville has always had the intention of mesmerizing viewers with his comedy, and he finally got that opportunity in Jackass’s Bad Grandpa. This is the fourth installment by the franchise. It comes with a better structure than the first three, as the pranks and stunts are properly connected.

At some point in the movie, Knoxville who plays Irving Zissman, loses his cool while on a game of bingo with fellow pensioners. But he steals the entire show as peoples’ patience and limits are tested. This scene will impress bingo fans.

The Babadook

This is one of the best, if not the best. The 2014 movie was directed by Jennifer Kent, and it came with a gloomy atmosphere that received commendations because it took the genre to greater heights. They did not rely on simple jump scares; instead, they included horror scenes to make the title very unique. The horror movie has a lot of substance for lovers of bingo to enjoy.

In one of the best scenes, the bingo numbers are called by Amelia for people in the retirement home where she is employed. The central character of the movie is perfectly depicted as she tries to be happy and entertain herself even when she has a monster at home. Here, her monotonous life is showcased, revealing how she is punished by society, leading to ……..well, you need to find out from the movie.