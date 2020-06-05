5 Creepy Basement Scenes From Your Favorite Horror Movies

Creepy basement scenes are a dime a dozen in horror movies. However, it can be difficult to turn the “creepy basement” trope into something that terrifies viewers again and again. The true gem comes when a well-loved horror movie also manages to have a basement scene that’s truly horrifying. What about in these beloved movies? Here are five horror movies with terrifying basement scenes that truly shine.



Scariest Basements and Crawl Spaces in Movies & TV Created By: OhioBasementAuthority



1. A Quiet Place



The terrifying basement scene in A Quiet Place isn’t necessarily because the basement itself is terrifying. Instead, it’s the ideas behind A Quiet Place that feed into the scene in the basement. The family in the movie uses the basement as a soundproof place for their infant child to stay. When the basement starts flooding with water, however, the family has to decide their next move in a world that’s always looking for a way to harm them.



2. The Rocky Horror Picture Show



Many people aptly describe The Rocky Horror Picture Show as a cult classic, because many people have come to love the campy, tongue-in-cheek nature of the movie. Despite the movie’s campy nature, however, there are still many scenes that offer a chilling undertone. Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s laboratory is in the basement of a British castle, and it’s where he keeps the Medusa Transducer, which can turn people into statues.



3. A Nightmare On Elm Street



A Nightmare on Elm Street was the introduction to horror for many people who are now adults; its release in 1984 places it perfectly in the range for many ‘70s kids to have seen it as they were growing up. That’s why it’s such a beloved entry into the horror genre. In A Nightmare on Elm Street, the main antagonist, Freddy Krueger, pulls many individuals into the boiler room in his dream home, which he calls his Nightmare Factory due to the fact that he kills people there.



4. Psycho



Of all these movies, Psycho may be the one with the most lasting impact. Psycho had an impact on not just the horror genre but also movies as a whole; it paved the way for more bloody and gory horror movies to exist. An especially long-lasting scene from Psycho occurs when the main character goes into the fruit cellar, where she finds Norman Bates’ mother’s mummified corpse lying in wait for her.



5. Get Out



The idea behind Get Out is one of constantly subverting movie tropes. With Get Out, every horror movie trope becomes an opportunity for subversion, and that includes the idea of the home being a “safe place.” Though the charming design of the main home in Get Out looks innocent to many viewers, it soon becomes something that’s much more horrifying. When the main character undergoes hypnosis in the basement, he goes to the Sunken Place.



Conclusion



These five horror movies definitely aren’t the only ones with creepy basements. They’re not even the only ones with genuinely creepy basements. However, they’re all well-loved horror movies that you may have watched before. Next time you watch one of these movies or any of your other favorites, think about how the director uses certain set pieces, including the basement, to great effect.