Top Movies you cannot miss in Lockdown

The coronavirus has meant that so many of us are stuck in lockdown, which is why the entertainment business is flourishing. Finding a movie has now become the daily task but it does not have to be. We now have you covered if you are looking for some classic movies, that are also uplifting! Here are three movies you simply do not want to miss, while you have so much free time in lockdown.

The Irishman

Released on Netflix in 2019, it was another classic Scorsese film, that went on to be nominated for a huge number of awards. The movie itself had a huge production budget of around $200 million USD and included a stellar cast of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, to name just a few. The movie is a long one but a great story line and set to be a classic for years to come. It also received many positive reviews and should be added to your list of must watch movies.

Scorsese. De Niro. Pacino. Pesci.

The Irishman, a story of a lifetime.

Watch now on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/GvbhtNaari — The Irishman (@TheIrishmanFilm) November 27, 2019

The Beach

Directed by Danny Boyle and released in 2000, it was based around the 1996 novel by Alek Garland of the same name. The movie starred Leonardo DiCaprio as the main role, with the movie filmed on the Thai Island of Ko Phi Phi Le. The Beach grossed over $144 million from a budget of just $50 million. The movie has received many mixed reviews but is certainly worth watching if you have not done so yet.

The Pursuit of Happyness

This 2006 release was directed by Gabriele Muccino and starred Will Smith as the lead role. Smith was put up for numerous awards for his performance in the movie, which also grossed over $305 million USD from a budget of just $55 million. The movie received very positive reviews and provides a real feel good movie by the end. This is another classic you simply must watch.

The pursuit of happyenss 2006

Director: Gabriele muccino#thepursuitofhappyness pic.twitter.com/Sn8WpE9T5z — Gardi (@gardiii98) March 24, 2020