Top Anime Movies you Must Watch Today

Anime is a whole different world. The breathtaking visuals paired with well written characters, not to forget the intricate plot lines and narration, make this medium a great source of entertainment. There’s something so satisfying about watching an anime. It truly is a soulful experience. Once you watch one, you crave more. And, if you’ve already got a taste of what it has to offer you’ll be wanting to binge on anime goodness. So, here is a list of the top anime movies for you to enjoy.

Howl’s Moving Castle

Miyazaki is the Walt Disney of anime and Howl’s Moving Castle is one of his finest works. Based on a novel by Dianne Wynne Jones, it follows the story of Sophie, a hat maker cursed by a witch into a ninety-year-old woman. Looking for a cure and to find her destiny she heads out to the wilderness where she finds home in Howl’s Moving Castle. There she takes up work as the cleaning lady and makes a deal with a fire demon to help him break his curse, if he breaks hers.

The Garden of Words

Makoto Shinkai works are at par with Miyazaki’s movies and that is saying a lot. A great example of his skills is The Garden of Words.

This short, moody film is about a high school student that skips class to sketch shoes in a garden in Tokyo. While there, he stumbles into Yukari Yukino, a 27-year-old mysterious woman who is skipping work like him to enjoy a beer and relax.

They get to know each other and the student becomes more invested in shoe making and even makes a pair for Yukino. As the movie progresses we learn however, why Yukino is missing work and following the revelation we see drama. The story is well narrated and the beautiful greenery and visuals are a sure treat for all who watch it.

Your Name (2016)

Directed by Makoto Shinkai, this romantic, fantasy, drama film revolves around two characters Mitsuha and Taki who are drawn towards each other. Mitsuka is bored with her country life and wishes she could be a handsome boy. Well, her wish is promptly granted when she wakes up in a boy’s body the next morning, in Taki’s body to be exact. But, this isn’t a simple body-switching simple story. What follows is an intricate tale of two souls meeting across time, getting separated and finding one another again.

Grave of the Fireflies

This Studio Ghibli movie is based on a story by Akiyuki Nosaka. The emotional tale tells the account of two children, brother and sister Seito and Setsuko, who are trying to survive in post-World War II world. It’s a soul wrenching film that makes you cry your eyes out. Its beauty will leave you awestruck and you’ll find yourself no longer in control of your emotions. The details, the pictures, the storytelling make it a masterpiece.

Perfect Blue (1997)

The glitz and glam of the celebrity world is enticing, but it can also become a curse. This movie focuses on the story of Mima Kiringoe, a former pop idol who is being stalked by a fan. Or, is it a ghost of her past? As the story unravels you are taken on a rollercoaster ride of twists and turns. The movie explores deep themes, questioning the cost of fame and what we know about ourselves. You’re sure to find it interesting and the striking animation and dreamy visuals will leave you thinking about the experience long after it’s over.

A Silent Voice (2016)

A young boy, Shoya, finds himself on a bridge about to jump and commit suicide. As he looks down, he contemplates over his past and we get to see why he is considering such an act. The reason is bullying.

Bullying is traumatic and in the case of Shoya it was he who was the instigator. After bullying a deaf student he finds himself alienated and victim of bullying himself from his classmates. He sets to redeem himself and in this movie we get to see the path one may take to do so.

Based on a manga by Yoshitoki Ōima, this nuanced animation carries a beautiful message and is a must-watch for all to see.

Final Words

If you’re looking to watch meaningful movies then you should explore all that anime films have to offer. While some channels do air these, you’ll find it easier to stream them.