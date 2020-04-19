“The Way Back”: One Day at a Time

Ben Affleck owns the most raw role of his career in “The Way Back”. Affleck inhabits Jack, a gutted construction worker losing a desperate battle with booze and beer. Once a high school basketball phenom, he takes a job coaching his Catholic school alma mater’s motley crew of young cagers.

What follows may ring familiar in the comeback from the bottom of the barrel genre, sure. Still, it is this soul searching performance by Affleck (open and candid about being a recovering alcoholic himself), stripping away the movie star sheen and polish, that makes engaging “The Way Back” well worth the journey.