"Sweetheart": What if you...?

My main measuring stick with movies of fiction, in particular horror stories, is always to consider the question, Whose to say this is not how YOU would conceivably behave if faced with similar extraordinary, life-altering and/or threatening circumstances?

And so it was with such criteria that I watched the recently released creature feature “Sweetheart”. As shipwrecked Jenn battles a hideously vicious monster from the deep sea on a remote island I opined to myself that, yeah, were that I could be as bad assly resourceful as this young lass in battling inconceivable evil as best she is humanly able.

Kudos to talented trooper Kiersey Clemons for plausibly pulling this off. And hat’s off to the filmmakers for doing this reviewer a solid by gifting us a personally appreciated open-ended ending.