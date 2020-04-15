New release dates for Disney, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Studios

Disney has shared their new release date list for their upcoming films now that everyone is globally sheltering at home. This list covers all major releases from the studios for the rest of the calendar year but does not yet outline if there’s a cascading effect with films scheduled to release in 2021 and beyond.

7/24/20 Disney MULAN

8/7/20 20th Century EMPTY MAN

8/14/20 Disney THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN

9/4/20 Disney THE BEATLES: GET BACK

9/18/20 20th Century THE KING’S MAN

10/9/20 20th Century DEATH ON THE NILE

10/16/20 Searchlight FRENCH DISPATCH, THE

10/23/20 20th Century EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

11/6/20 Marvel/Disney BLACK WIDOW

11/13/20 20th Century DEEP WATER

11/20/20 Disney-Pixar SOUL

12/11/20 20th Century FREE GUY

12/18/20 20th Century WEST SIDE STORY

12/25/20 20th Century THE LAST DUEL (Limited – wide on 1/8/21)

A lot of attention will be devoted to the Marvel films as their schedules are perceived as the most sensitive with their overarching narratives and foray onto Disney+. Black Widow is moved until November with subsequent films moved as well. Hopefully these movies hold these dates and we’ll be able to safely watch Mulan in theaters as early as July.

