New release dates for Disney, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Studios

Disney has shared their new release date list for their upcoming films now that everyone is globally sheltering at home. This list covers all major releases from the studios for the rest of the calendar year but does not yet outline if there’s a cascading effect with films scheduled to release in 2021 and beyond.

7/24/20              Disney                 MULAN

8/7/20                20th Century       EMPTY MAN

8/14/20              Disney                 THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN

9/4/20                Disney                 THE BEATLES: GET BACK

9/18/20              20th Century     THE KING’S MAN

10/9/20              20th Century       DEATH ON THE NILE

10/16/20            Searchlight         FRENCH DISPATCH, THE

10/23/20            20th Century     EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

11/6/20              Marvel/Disney   BLACK WIDOW

11/13/20            20th Century       DEEP WATER

11/20/20            Disney-Pixar      SOUL

12/11/20            20th Century     FREE GUY

12/18/20            20th Century     WEST SIDE STORY

12/25/20            20th Century       THE LAST DUEL (Limited – wide on 1/8/21)

A lot of attention will be devoted to the Marvel films as their schedules are perceived as the most sensitive with their overarching narratives and foray onto Disney+. Black Widow is moved until November with subsequent films moved as well. Hopefully these movies hold these dates and we’ll be able to safely watch Mulan in theaters as early as July.

