Is gaming the new home of acting elite?

Fortnite recently hosted a concert featuring musician Travis Scott that was watched by millions and despite thsi new phonemena it’s actually not at all surprising. Entertainment has been moving toward the digital space for years with Grand Theft Auto sitting supreme as the highest grossing entertainment release in the history of man. As we familiarize ourselves with our new normal we may begin to notice more and more of Hollywood and entertainment lending themselves to digital animation and gaming. Again, this is no surprise as some of Hollywood’s elite has already begun dipping their toes in these new mediums for some time.

