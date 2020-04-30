How To Write a Film/TV Production Resume

Our current global situation is all about competition. Companies are competing, countries do the same, and so do people. The film and TV industry is an especially competitive environment because there are lots of aspiring people who want to find their own place, especially when it comes to writing and producing movies and TV series.

That is why it is so important to be able to express your uniqueness, not only through your works of art but also through your resume. After all, if you’re an aspiring filmmaker with some experience behind you, it is required to be able to impress a potential employer from a second he or she begins reading your resume. The same goes for the executive resumes!

What makes film/TV production resume different

Just like with a blue screen flick, your resume has to feature lots of different parts while being immersive in its nature. That is why creating a CV can be so frustrating and confusing. If you’re not sure about how to make a perfect one, try looking for executive resume writing services review to find assistance.

Essential elements of your resume

A properly created resume requires a set of essential elements to be present, which are often absent in the popular free online templates that are available on the first pages of Google search. So, the first thing is to remember to provide a potential employer with your contact information; quite a simple tip but some people can mess it up by putting this information into a header or footer of the document, which can be a fatal mistake if the company you’re applying to is using any kind of sorting and analyzing software such as ATS, also known as an applicant tracking system.

The next element is the inclusion of your skills. There are two categories of those – soft and hard. When it comes to our particular industry, communication skills, which are a part of the soft skills category, play an important role because working in film/TV production requires talking to others a lot, so you need to highlight these abilities.

The second category – hard skills – is just as important. For example, you have technical proficiencies or other acquired skills – include them. The same goes for languages, and it is important to know how include language skills in resume because this sort of proficiency is very important in film/TV production that often involves international teams.

The third essential element of your CV is to include information about education. Considering the very nature of this industry, people without specialized education have little to no chances of getting a job writing TV shows or movies. That is why you highlight your educational background, including any sort of additional courses or schools you went to. Highlighting experience in additional studying naturally implies that you are passionate about what you want to do!

The final crucial element for your resume is to list all of the projects that you have been a part of. This means that all of your previous experience with a TV show or movie making should be mentioned – it would be even better if you briefly explain your specific role in each and every project. This way, a recruiter will be able to clearly understand what you’re good at and even try to find those projects online.

How to make it even more of an eye-candy

Creativity is the key, especially in our industry. It doesn’t mean that a resume should use some weird fonts, backgrounds, or pictures; actually, these things just make everything worse. I mean that you could go beyond modern technology. While most people underestimate the importance of WordPress, I suggest you take a look at it. Just imagine having your own interactive website that provides online access to your projects. First of all, this would make everything way easier for the recruiters; secondly, it would show that you are proud of your work and ready to share it and possess some interesting skills.

Conclusion

My guide provides you with all the essential elements that should be included in a resume is you want to make it effective. A well-developed resume requires you to list things such as contact information, a list of your skills and qualifications, educational background, and previous work experience. You could also go further and make your own website to display your projects – this is quite a way to impress a recruiter and potential employer! As it is possible to see, there is nothing way too hard with creating a good CV, but if you’re still unsure if you’re able to pull it off, try looking for professional help!