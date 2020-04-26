“For the Weekend”: Fancy a Slice of the Silly with your Sinister?

Mixing comedy with suspense can make for a really tricky cinematic recipe. Do you aspire to inspire your audience to giggle or gasp? However, when done right it is quite often entertainment most delectable. Filmmakers Tom Dever and Warren J. Williams are a couple of guys who give this curious combo a go in the new, you guessed it, Comedy Thriller “For the Weekend”.

And ladies and gentlemen, this just in. We have a winner.

Humor, mystery and relationship drama all feed the flavor as a smorgasbord of fractured friendships and wrecked relationships descend upon a desert domicile for two days of frolic and fright.

And, yes, of course there’s a hot tub. Duh.