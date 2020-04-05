5 Top Movies You Must Watch during COVID-19 Lockdown

In this hard time of lockdown and quarantine, you cannot sit idle. Reading books, playing online games, working as a freelancer, and watching movies are some of the activities we all are involved in some way or another.

With social distancing on the rise due to pandemic, spending time at home is the only solution to prevent oneself from the fatal virus. One of the things that keep people engaged all day long is watching movies and TV series. Thanks to cable TV services including Mediacom, Xfinity and Spectrum cable tv for providing an unlimited supply of titles and programs.

You might have plenty of movies on your wish list. Good to keep you engaged during the lockdown. But what if some movies are related to a pandemic?. It is time to come out of those super marvel movies and watch something serious. Some of the movies were released well before the pandemic went viral. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Outbreak (1995)

The outbreak was released back in 1995 starring Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman, and Rene Russo. The director Wolfgang Petersen and writers Robert Roy and Laurence Dworet have done their part to keep the audience engaged.

A disease erupts in Africa and the United States Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases is sent to investigate. The report is sent back to superior officer General Ford tells that the disease can’t reach the United States. However, a monkey from Africa was brought to the U.S and sold. The story unfolds gradually and the monkey is the only source of an antibody. Make sure to watch this movie during the lockdown. You will surely love it.

Cabin Fever (2002)

Cabin Fever is another great movie to watch during the lockdown when you are stuck in your home. Starring Jordan Ladd, Rider Strong, and James Debello, the movie revolves around five college graduates who rent a cabin in the woods. However, things aren’t as bright as they thought it would be.

The place got the victim to a dismaying virus that eats flesh and entices the uninvited attention of the homicidal locals. The situation gets out of control after Karen drinks tap water and are infected with the disease. All the fun turned out to be a nightmare as the number of people infected rises and the situation gets out of control.

Flu (2013)

Flu is a South Korean movie starring Hyuk Jang, Soo Ae and Roxanne Aparicio, directed by Sung Su Kim. Flu will keep you glued to your screen as the worst epidemic is spreading through the suburb of Seoul. After the illegal immigrants are brought into the country, Byung-woo dies from the mysterious virus.

People are finding themselves helpless as the disease is plaguing the residents of Bundang. As the situation worsens, the city of half a million people, 19km away from Seoul, is ordered to shut down completely. The story unfolds gradually as the rescue workers go into the closed city to find the blood serum of the index case.

Do watch this movie during lockdown – you will love it. Make sure to download subtitles as well if you are downloading it from torrent websites.

Contagion (2011)

Contagion is a must-watch movie as the director and writer have predicted Coronavirus way before we got into this epidemic. Starring Matt Demon, Kate Winslet and Jude Law, the movie won’t disappoint you as the cast suggests.

After Beth Emhoff returns from a business trip to Hong Kong, she dies from flu, which is a different type of infection. To add to the horrors of her husband, her son dies later the same day. Authorities and government haven’t realized how deadly the situation could be. They must first find the virus and means to overcome it. If you want to truly feel the current situation, make sure to watch this movie first hand. You would be surprised at how the writer knew everything about the disease before the world.

The Crazies (2010)

The Crazies is an American sci-fi horror movie directed by Breck Eisner, starring Danielle Panabaker, Radha Mitchell and Timothy Olyphant. The Crazies is a remake of the 1973 film with the same name.

The story revolves around a strange and insecure plane crash with an unusual toxic virus that grips the town. A group of young people is put into quarantine to fight for survival along with the help of other people. The residents of Ogden Marsh, Iowa turn into psychopaths.

Summing Up

All of these movies are the best way to relate pandemics like COVID-19. Make sure to stay at home during the lockdown and watch these movies to stay busy and engaged.