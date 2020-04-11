11 of the Best Action and Adventure Movies on Netflix

There are currently over 165 million Netflix subscribers worldwide, making it the biggest streaming platform.

If you make up part of that colossal figure, you’re probably familiar with the process of spending hours each week trawling through the service’s selection of films and shows.

There is a lot of quality content on Netflix. Unfortunately, it is lumped in with a lot of content that is, to put it bluntly, unwatchable.

To save you some time, we’ve put together a list of the 11 best adventure movies on Netflix. Read on to find out what they are.

Inception (2010)

The first entry on this list ranks with many commentators as one of the finest films of this century.

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending epic follows a crack team of dream infiltrators as they attempt to plant an idea in a target’s mind.

The high-concept storytelling is the film’s main draw, but the cast is as good as you’ll see in any film. Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hardy; the term “star-studded” may not be sufficient.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Quentin Tarantino directed this quirky action film. It follows a character known only as The Bride (Uma Thurman) as she attempts to exact revenge on the titular Bill (David Carradine) and his team of assassins (Lucy Liu, Daryl Hannah, Vivica A. Fox, and Michael Madden).

Beautifully choreographed, Kill Bill: Volume 1 is as stylish as action movies come.

Indiana Jones & the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The first of Harrison Ford’s adventures as Indiana Jones remains our favorite.

Set in 1936, the film follows Jones as he hunts for ancient artifacts and battles Nazis. With direction from Steven Spielberg and a story partly written by George Lucas, Raiders of the Lost Ark is considered one of the finest adventure movies ever made.

Drive (2011)

This quirky thriller from director Nicolas Winding Refn has a lot to offer.

Through an inscrutable, almost wordless leading performance from Ryan Gosling, we are shown the odd world of a stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver for criminals.

When a new lady (Carey Mulligan) enters his life, the stakes get higher. This film features snappy cinematography and a truly excellent soundtrack.

Casino Royale (2006)

Casino Royale was Daniel Craig’s first outing as James Bond, Britain’s favorite secret agent. Many film buffs have since come to regard Craig as the best Bond ever.

The film follows Bond to Montenegro, as he plays a high-stakes poker game against a villain known as Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen). Like every other Bond movie, Casino Royale features enough gunslinging, car chasing, and womanizing to keep you entertained from start to finish.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

The second Tarantino entry on this list may be one of his best offerings ever.

Inglourious Basterds follows an audacious plot to assassinate Hitler during World War II. It features masterful leading performances from Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz, as well as breakthroughs from Daniel Bruhl and Michael Fassbender, both of whom have come to be regarded as acting giants in the intervening eleven years.

Be warned, however; this is Quentin Tarantino at his goriest. Inglourious Basterds isn’t one you want to watch with the kids.

The Departed (2006)

This film is one of Martin Scorsese’s best, and that truly is saying something.

Following the infiltration of a criminal gang by a police mole (Leonardo DiCaprio) and the simultaneous infiltration of the police by a gang member (Matt Damon), The Departed is full of twists and turns.

The film also secured Mark Wahlberg’s first Oscar nomination.

Bad Boys (1995)

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence combined here to give the world the quintessential buddy cop movie.

This 1995 film went on to spawn two sequels, the latter of which was released earlier this year. However, the original remains the best.

The two leads are tasked with finding $100 million worth of heroin in 72 hours. High-stakes action and hilarity ensues.

The Matrix Trilogy

It seemed a little unfair to pick out a single Matrix film, so we’ve just listed the whole trilogy. In any case, if you’re in quarantine you’re going to need all the movies you can get!

Follow Neo (Keanu Reeves) and his pals as they navigate an alternate universe known as the Matrix. The three films feature enough action, suspense, and mind-bending exploration of the fabric of existence to keep you entertained for almost half a day.

The Other Guys (2010)

Granted, this one is more of a comedy than an adventure movie. However, there’s no harm in a few laughs during these difficult times.

When the two-star detectives in their police force die in action, Allen “Gator” Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Terry Holtz (Mark Wahlberg) are left to investigate a major criminal conspiracy.

The Others Guys features clever comedy and sharp action scenes and is sure to keep you entertained.

Goldeneye (1995)

The second James Bond movie on this list was Pierce Brosnan’s first crack at the role.

In this installment, Bond must thwart the attempts of a rogue MI6 agent (Sean Bean) to unleash a satellite weapon on London.

Of the two Bond films listed here, this is undoubtedly the lesser. However, it’s a smart action film, and will always be remembered as the picture that ushered in a new era of 007.

The Best Adventure Movies on Netflix to Keep You Entertained at Home

The coronavirus pandemic has almost everyone on earth frantically looking for boredom cures inside their home. Naturally, one of the first things you’ll turn to is your television.

With action and adventure movies on Netflix, you’re guaranteed a quick respite from the monotony of being stuck indoors. Excitement awaits!

