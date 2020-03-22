Organizers had to scrap this year’s edition of South By Southwest (SXSW) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the good folks with the Austin, Texas festival were kind enough to provide the film review community with links to the featured properties in search of a distribution home. I watched a pair of them this week. Here are my takes at this link:
https://thequickflickcritic.blogspot.com/
- Acting - 8/108/10
- Cinematography - 8/108/10
- Plot/Screenplay - 8/108/10
- Setting/Theme - 8/108/10
SXSW Soldiers On despite Cancellation-Reviews of Indie Entries "Make Up" & "Cargo"
The good folks with the Austin, Texas festival were kind enough to provide the film review community with links to the featured properties in search of a distribution home. I watched a pair of them this week. Here are my takes.