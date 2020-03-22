SXSW Soldiers On despite Cancellation-Reviews of Indie Entries “Make Up” & “Cargo”

John Smistad Leave a comment

Organizers had to scrap this year’s edition of South By Southwest (SXSW) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the good folks with the Austin, Texas festival were kind enough to provide the film review community with links to the featured properties in search of a distribution home. I watched a pair of them this week. Here are my takes at this link:

https://thequickflickcritic.blogspot.com/

Comment with Facebook
  • 8/10
    Acting - 8/10
  • 8/10
    Cinematography - 8/10
  • 8/10
    Plot/Screenplay - 8/10
  • 8/10
    Setting/Theme - 8/10
8/10

SXSW Soldiers On despite Cancellation-Reviews of Indie Entries "Make Up" & "Cargo"

The good folks with the Austin, Texas festival were kind enough to provide the film review community with links to the featured properties in search of a distribution home. I watched a pair of them this week. Here are my takes.

Sending
User Review
0/10 (0 votes)

About John Smistad

I am a voracious writer of Movie Reviews. Check 'em out at my Blog, "The Quick Flick Critic", @: http://thequickflickcritic.blogspot.com/  Thanks guys! John

View all posts by John Smistad

You may like these posts