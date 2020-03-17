Six Online Businesses that will bring you success

For a lot of us, starting an online business is one of the most exciting things to do. Moreover, it is a very fortunate time to start your own company digitally. So, to help you with the same, we have come up with a list of top 6 online businesses that you can start right away. What’s best? You don’t have to quit your job to pursue these businesses. Let’s get started and take a look at them one by one.

Become an online expert or a consultant

All of us are exceptionally good at a few things that we can pass onto other people. Becoming a consultant is more about tapping into that one thing that you are incredible at. You can use your skills and talent to educate people online. There is a myriad of businesses that are on a constant lookout for people who are experts in certain fields or topics. That is where the role of a consultant comes into play. A lot of online consulting gigs are associated with promoting or popularizing a business online. So, if you know social media management, SMO, SEO, PPC, Google AdWords, or other related things, you can become an online consultant.

On the other hand, if you possess design skills or have due knowledge about the usability of the website, you can reach out to businesses directly. Offer them constructive critique on user experience, to help them improve their online store, blog, or portal. So, stop waiting. Dig up some confidence and be prepared to put yourself out there. If you do that, you can be a successful consultant one day.

Sell creative things on Etsy

Usually, a lot of creative and crafty people tend to keep away from technology. However, Etsy is the portal where you can showcase your art and get paid for it. It is an online website for everyone who wishes to sell off their hand-crafted pieces. So, if you are someone who paints, carves, knits, welds, molds, or designs, you should check out Etsy.com. On this web portal, there are people from across the globe who are selling their handcrafted pieces. What's surprising is that a lot of people use Etsy as a full-time selling platform. You can find an easy template on Etsy to start. Further, to save you all the hassle, there are a plethora of how-to guides that will help you start your online business on Etsy. So, anyone who has a creative side, or a hidden artistic talent, try to make the best out of it by selling out your stuff on Etsy.

Create a Dropshipping store

Starting a business online is a huge undertaking. At times, you'll need a massive investment too. You not only have to create an online portal (website), do your product listing, but also work towards buying, shipping, and storing the products. However, dropshipping stores are different. If you have a dropshipping store, you are left with only a small chunk of work to do. So, a dropshipping store lets you create a website and sell your products, but the catch is you don't have to have an inventory or ship the products yourself. It is the role of a third-party wholesaler to cater to all of it. What happens is a customer will shop for a product from your website. Then, you'll place an order for the product to a third-party wholesaler or manufacture. It is now the work of the third-party to ship the product to the customer. So, with the dropshipping stores, you save yourself a lot of resources, time, and of course, money.

Be an online Freelance

Back in the day freelancer referred to as an individual with no day job, who charged a huge sum of money for their skill or expertise. However, with time the status and the role of freelancers have evolved. Today, workers from around the world are freelancing to earn some extra cash while they are at home. So, if you are a skilled copywriter, web designer, coder, or online marketer, you can start freelancing and make extra money. There are umpteen websites, like Upwork and Fiverr, which offer good freelance gigs.

Buy and then sell domains

If trading and real estate seem like a fun thing to do, you'll love the idea of buying and selling domain names. It works just like the buying and selling of the homes. Not many know, but domain name flipping does have a lot of margins involved. So, if you pick the right domain, at the right time, you can be assured of bagging a huge sum of money as profit. The most expensive domain insurance.com was sold in 2010 at $35.6M. You can shop for domain on purchase sites such as Godaddy.com or from auction sites like Sedo or Namejet. You should be careful when you sell off the domain. Always find a good buyer and then sell off your domain. So, yes, it is just as complicated as the buying or selling of the houses. If you wish to earn good profits and crack bigger sales, you should create a domain portfolio with several hundred or thousands of domains.

Create Amazon Niche Website

Nobody is unaware of the reach and sales of Amazon. So, if you want to earn money via Amazon, why not get into the action yourself? Of course, we all know of the affiliate marketing program of Amazon. Under this, you earn a commission every time someone shops for an Amazon product via your website. However, Amazon Niche Website doesn't work similarly as the affiliate program. In the niche website, the admin will focus on just one category of the product like the microphones, hairdryers, or treadmills. Usually, niche websites have a far better chance of being found via search engines. So, you can start one niche website and then create as many duplicates as you want and earn passive income by selling a huge range of products.

So, stop waiting and use any of these 6 online business ideas and make some extra money for yourself. All of these are low-investment online money-making opportunities that require little work, time, and resources.