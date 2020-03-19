Mortal Kombat returning to Netflix in April

The 1995 movie Mortal Kombat is returning to Netflix this April! We still have no new info on the rebooted movie but in the mean time we can see the battle for our souls on the small screen in the near future. Mortal Kombat was released in 1995 and, at the time, was the best movie adaptation of a video game that we’d ever seen!

“The Emperor of Outworld has his sights set on conquering the realm of Earth. But in order to do so, he has to win 10 straight the ancient Mortal Kombat tournaments. The Emperor’s sorcerer, Shang Tsung, has led Outworld’s forces to nine straight victories. The only thing standing between Earth and the Emperor’s evil forces are three humans: Liu Kang, who is only at the tournament to kill Shang Tsung for the murder of his brother; Sonya Blade, a law enforcement officer who was lured to the ship under the pretenses of catching her partner’s killer; and Johnny Cage, an egotistical movie star who the press has dubbed as a fake and is only at the tournament as a way to prove himself. It will be up to Lord Rayden to teach his three warriors to look deep inside themselves to find the ability to beat Shang Tsung and save the realm of Earth from devastation.”

I have fond memories of this movie and how it cemented Johnny Cage as my favorite character in the film. This was also the breakout film for director Paul W.S. Anderson who went on to make a career out of videogame adaptations bringing us the Resident Evil franchise and the upcoming Monster Hunter movie.

