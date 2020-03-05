Looking For Something to Watch This Weekend? Try These Movies

The weekend approaches and your schedule is clear. You’ve been looking forward to sitting back, relaxing with a bowl of popcorn, and watching a good movie. So what do you stream or pop into the Blu-ray player? Well as luck has it, you’re in the right spot to find something new and interesting to watch this weekend. Here are some of our favorite options.

Something With a Korean Flair

First and foremost, if you’re looking for something completely outside the box, maybe a movie with a Korean flair will do the trick. Granted, if closed captioning is not your thing, then look away for a moment. For those of you who are fine with the CC, there are plenty of interesting Korean movies you can watch at home. They have your traditional genres just like anyone else as well. So if romance is your thing, they have you covered. If you like a good fantasy story, they have that too. Don’t let the fact that the movie wasn’t produced in Hollywood sway your decision because you’ll be missing out if you do. Even the Oscars were impressed with a Korean movie you may have heard of called “Parasite” which took home the statue for Best Picture.

Living Dangerously

There’s just something about watching a movie filled with drama, intrigue, espionage and a little romance tossed in for fun. What style of movie can have all this with action scenes and a compelling storyline? Bond films, of course! With so many to choose from, you can sit back each and every weekend for at least the next few months and get your fill of the suave British secret agent without having to re-watch any of the movies in the franchise. Check out the synopsis on a few that might interest you and fire up the old DVD, Blu-ray player, or maybe your favorite streaming service has them on offer. Any which way you watch, just be ready for a fun-filled evening with a man that likes his drinks shaken, not stirred.

Branching Out With Foreign Flicks

Next, the article would be remiss to not include the wonderful world of foreign films. Granted Korean movies could and would also fall under this section but you’re branching out, right? So if you’re in the market to enjoy a foreign film, go for it! There are many greats to choose from. You can choose from French, Mandarin, Indian, Mexican, and Italian stylings to suit your fancy. They each have something awesome to offer, so do look around and maybe ask a friend or family member which films they have enjoyed in the past.

Getting to Know Them Better

Lastly, as all the other stylings have been fictional it’s time to mix it up with a little nonfiction, with the likes of a documentary. Yeah, it might not be your first choice or maybe even your second but they are worth a look. If you’re not sure where to start, try this list of movies to get you going in the right direction. This way you’ll have plenty of options and maybe one of them will catch your eye and you’ll be tempted to watch it.

One important thing to remember when searching for a new genre of movie to watch is to keep an open mind. You’ll never know if you like a particular style of a film unless you’re willing to give it a try. You might be pleasantly surprised to find out what’s out there for your viewing enjoyment. Let this be the day that you try something out of the norm and expand your cinematic horizons. Oh, and don’t forget the popcorn!