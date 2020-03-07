Is the Video Production and Streaming Space Getting Saturated?

As soon as you get on the internet, depending on the websites you visit, you are bound to see more than one video. Because of this, some people feel that the video production space is starting to get saturated. Below, we will look at this school of thought and explore whether this is the case.

An Increase in the Number of Platforms

Video streaming is all the rage these days. This has partly been caused by an increase in the number of streaming platforms. From YouTube to TikTok, it is now easier than ever to find an audience for your videos. The monetization of videos on these platforms is also another big reason creative people turn to them. People can run whole careers on these video streaming platforms. They are also making thousands and even millions of dollars on these platforms, making them very lucrative for those who do not want the mundanity of modern careers and would like to become their own bosses.

Second, it is now easier than ever to produce videos. Video cameras are becoming cheaper, and phone cameras are becoming better. It is now possible to shoot an 8K video on a phone and edit it on the fly. With video cameras, those shooting in 1080P get to enjoy cheaper cameras in the second-hand marketplace. The availability of these cameras is because a lot of production companies in Florida and elsewhere are getting rid of these cameras and instead opting for those that shoot 4K and above. It is also true that the price of these 4K cameras will also fall as more people go to 6K and 8K.

Is the Space Getting Crowded?

Yes, it is. But it is far from being saturated. Creativity will always have somewhere to be showcased even if the platforms we have now vanished and new ones arose in their place. Remember Vine? After its death, TikTok came along and those who used to post short videos on that platform found a new home. Those that wanted to expand pivoted to YouTube.

Speaking of YouTube, the platform is always working hard to ensure that the work of creatives gets rewarded. It also has a massive advantage in that there is a ready audience for all types of creators.

Getting into Video Production

Getting into video production and streaming is easier than ever. All you need is a camera, good internet speeds, and of course a good computer to edit your videos. Barring this, you could get started on a phone and a relatively smaller platform like Instagram or TikTok. If you have the content to support your brand and career, you can pivot to bigger platforms as you grow and be assured that your audience will follow you if they like you and the content you put out.

Even though some people feel that the video streaming and production space is getting crowded, it is not. It is still growing, with experts predicting that it will continue to do so at an exponential rate.