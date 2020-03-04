Horror Movies That Were Not So Horror

Just like best usa casino sites movies have genres too. There are romantic movies, action, thriller, adventure, and horror-themed movies too. Talking about horror movies, whenever we see or hear of horror films we expect scary monsters, zombies, blood, ghosts and all the things that scare people to their gut. Well, how about a horror movie that is actually not horror, instead of making people scared it makes them laugh. These are good for people who want to try out this genre yet they are scared. Here is a list of horror movies that are not so horror but hilarious instead.

Scream

We are all scared of serial killers but not in this movie. It is about a killer going around haunting some teens. As much as the film shows us how to survive a murderer, the murderer himself was pretty hilarious. How he did is things and even the deaths brought out humor instead of chills. But one thing is for sure, the movie teaches how to fight and avoid serial killers in your neighborhood.

Jennifer’s Body

After being possessed by a demon Jennifer, played by Megan Fox, started satisfying her needs to eat human flesh by eating boys in her high school. The movie was more fun and hilarious than its intention to be scary. The language, the fights and how the guys died will give you something to laugh about. When you get to finish the movie, enjoy the fight between Jeniffer and the nerd from school who found out what Jeniffer really was.

Cabin In The Woods

All horror fans have definitely watched a cabin in the woods. But the interesting thing is that the movie is fun and not scary like it was supposed to. Five friends visit a remote cabin in the forest for a weekend getaway. Things start falling apart when they realize they are not alone and something or someone is watching them. The elements and the monsters that meant to scare the guys in the cabin is what actually makes the movie funny as they don’t look scary at all rather amusing.