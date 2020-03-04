Top 5 Casino Movies to Watch In 2020

If you are an online casino fan, you may be looking forward to watching an excellent casino-themed movie. Whether you visit the casinos often or love playing a hand or two occasionally, you can surely bring the action to your home.

There are so many great films where casinos are featured, but these five are a must-see in 2020.

Ocean’s Eleven

If you are looking forward to watching an all-time casino classic, “Ocean’s Eleven” is the perfect movie for you. Directed by Stephen Soderbergh, the movie includes Hollywood celebrities like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Andy Garcia, and Julia Roberts.

The movie has an incredible vibe, and we love it because it combines a serious plot with humoristic references. It has glamour, elegance, and detail, and presents Las Vegas in the best light possible.

The Hangover

Thanks to the director Todd Phillips, we have a legendary movie that captured the attention of different generations. The film features a group of men who go to Las Vegas for a bachelor party. They wake up the next day and realize the groom is missing, and one of the guys has gotten married. From that morning, everything goes crazy.

“The Hangover” is one of the greatest casino movies and for a great reason. It perfectly illustrates the saying, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas”.

21

This is another great movie for online casino fans like those of gclub and people who prefer upbeat films. The story centers around five college students who try to win at blackjack by counting cards. What viewers like about this movie is that it is based on a true story and inspired by a young student who needs money to go to college.

The film does an excellent job explaining how casinos work and demonstrating blackjack and gambling rules.

The Gambler

“The Gambler” is a popular crime drama film, written and directed by Ruper Wyatt. The plot centers around the life of a serious gambler who loses everything because of compulsive betting.

Being from a rich family, Jim Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) loses money that he can’t afford. He borrows from his mother and girlfriend to cover his debt, but his passion for gambling is too big to resist. He falls in trouble with a loan shark and criminals who threaten to kill him if he doesn’t repay the loan.

The movie captures the negative side of compulsive gambling and obsessive online casino usage.

Mississippi Grind

The movie centers around a professional Texas Hold’Em player and a random guy he meets at a poker game. They instantly become best friends and decide to take a trip down the Mississippi River to try their luck in local casinos until they accomplish their goal – winning a poker game in New Orleans.

The movie is an exact representation of the gambler’s mindset. The pair end up winning, but what is enticing is their behavior that makes “Mississippi Grind” one of the greatest in the casino movie genre.

Watching a gambling film is a great way to learn more about your favorite online casino game, whether it is poker, roulette, or blackjack.