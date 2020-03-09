Best Online games based on movies

There are a lot of movie-themed slot games offer on the internet with some offering a lot of fun, great prizes and bonuses to improve your online casino gaming experience. With so many to choose from, the choice is always yours. Here are some of the movie slot games to keep you entertained with online casinos in Germany.

Aliens

Aliens is also an amazing movie-themed, five reels and 30 pay line slot game. When you find the Aliens , you earn varying coin amounts. The slot comes with exciting features including scattered awards that offer a 200x total bet. You only need to hit three scatter symbols on the screen to activate the wheel bonus. Y

Lord of the Rings

The Lord of the Rings is an exciting game that is based on J.R.R. Tolkien films from 2001-2003 Warner Brothers Movie directed by Peter Jackson. In the slot game, you get to interact with familiar characters from the films such as Frodo, Gandalf and many others. The slot offers exciting features including 6 unlockable modes, huge jackpot prizes . Therefore, you can win one of the four jackpots on any spin. This game is a must-play if you love fantasy movies that are feature-packed.

Ted

Ted is an equally exciting slot game you should explore. Its blueprint is the original teddy bear movie. Ted is superb with its great 3D graphics, original sound bites and huge bonuses. As you play, you can unlock exciting bonuses including the wheel of fortune, S-mart free spins, and Big money bonus and Bar crawl bonuses as you walk up the slot game ladder. Keep in mind that sleeping Ted can also wake up unexpected on any spin triggering other six special modifiers including Lazer gun infectious wilds, Psychedelic super spin and Beer shuffle.

Scarface Videoslot

“Say hello to my little friend!” We’ve all heard this familiar quote before, because who hasn’t seen the renowned film, Scarface? The legendary film which stars Al Pacino has made its way from your tv screens to slot machines. That’s right, the most anticipated Scarface videoslot casino game has finally arrived!

Well known characters from the movie Scarface will now appear on the reels of the new Scarface video slot, which has finally been released to NetEnt casinos online. Players can try the game out for free and make sure the excitement is enough before they begin depositing money to play.

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight is a sensational game that allows you to enjoy unique Batman experiences as you play. Lara gets adventurous and braves dangers in the movie slot game as she resembles the image in the Batman movies. There are great opportunities to enjoy huge and exciting bonus rounds per gaming session. The standard jackpot comes with 7500 coins. With The Dark Knight, adventures come in handy allowing you to enjoy the thrill and the power of winning great awards. It is movie-themed slot game not to be missed.

Gladiator

Gladiator is a powerful movie-themed slot game based on the popular film designed by Russel Crowe. He played the role of Roman General, Maximus, who is betrayed and his family slain by an emperor’s corrupt son. Maximus later come to Rome to seek revenge as Gladiator. The movie was undoubtedly a huge success and won 5 Oscars. If you love adventure and action-packed slot game, this is a game to play as it relives the story.

Gladiator slot game is feature-rich with 25 paylines, 5 reels, you get to interact with 5 characters from the movie including; Gracchus, Lucilla, Commodus, Proximo and Juba. With quality authentic sounds effects, original film clips, a solidifying and unique connection between the original Gladiator movie and the game, you will enjoy a thrilling gaming experience. Some of the perks you enjoy when playing this game includes; scatters and wilds, multipliers, free spins and a bonus feature. You also get a progressive jaw-dropping jackpot prize when you reveal 9 gold helmets.

King Kong

Although this is a very old film, it has been rendered iconic and it is hard to find anyone who has a particular interest in films but hasn’t seen it yet. The online slot of the same name has been developed by Cryptologic and it comes with two different modes – Jungle and Big City mode, and players get a chance to switch from one mode to another every time a bonus feature is triggered.

King Kong slot has two bonus features – King Kong Goes Ape and King Kong Smash.