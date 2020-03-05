5 Must-Have Tools for a Productive Business

In today’s modern world, competition between businesses is getting tougher every day. If you want to gain that competitive edge over other businesses, then you do not just need to work hard, you will have to work smart. The productivity of your business plays an important role in its long term success. Enhancing the productivity of your business is not nearly as tough as you think with all the modern tools available at your disposal today. In this article, I have mentioned a few useful tools that will help you enhance the productivity of your business and will make it more efficient. Let’s have a look:

Work from Home Headset

As the times have changed, a lot of businesses now allow their employees to work remotely, which means that their productivity can drop easily. In such a case, using work from home headset can be really helpful, especially if you or your employee has a lot to do with telemarketing or client communication. Some of the entry-level headsets are really useful, especially if you are using a VoIP system. They have a controller with them with all the necessary buttons and can be easily connected to the line. You can also get a computer headset as that can also be effective in making communicating tasks easier.

Task Management Tool

Having a task management software for your business can also improve its productivity significantly. They allow you to track all the tasks assigned to the employees from one place. They also allow you to check the timeline of all the ongoing projects, letting you know which project is behind and needs more attention. There are a lot of task management platforms out there, but the most popular ones are Trello and Asana. With the help of those platforms, you can create tasks, projects, and checklists on a single dashboard and can assign work to your employees with ease.

Wearable Cameras for Business

Wearable cameras are not just for Youtubers anymore, but they can come in handy in organizations and small companies as well. A lot of business people are using these cameras to shoot training videos and as well as tutorial videos. These cameras come in different types as well, and you can attach them to your head, hands, or even your torso to record live. And there would be no need to connect wires with it because they are completely wireless and work with Wi-Fi. So if you are looking to buy some new tech for your business, do give this one a thought.

Evernote

Evernote is another app that everyone working at your company must have on their phone. Gone are the days when you have to note down everything in your notebook. Nowadays, organizations move too fast, and you always have a quick meeting or discussion for which you would not get time to write the notes. Evernote allows you to take audio notes as well, so whenever you are in a discussion or a meeting, you can take notes of things easily. And not just that with the help of Evernote, you can also take pictures and web notes without any inconvenience.

Smart Thermostats

If you want to enhance productivity, your businesses, you will need to make sure that you are using your money smartly as well. Installing smart thermostats at your workplace allows you to save a lot of energy. Not only will they turn off automatically when not needed, but you will also be able to customize them better with a mobile phone app. Most of those thermostats work with Wi-Fi, and you would have no problem connecting them with your phones.