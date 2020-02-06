Warner Bros Doesn’t Invite Us to Birds of Prey Fan Experience

Warner Bros has once again held an event in New York promoting one of their upcoming films. Nothing out of the ordinary there. THIS time Warner Bros held an event for their big budget movie Birds of Prey right in TMB’s home town of New York City and decided to share photos with us after the event was over. Check out the photos below:

My kids would have loved to attend this event but Warner Bros chose not to inform or invite us to the event but was very happy to share the photos with us so that we can help remind our readers that their movie is releasing this weekend. So, with that in mind, don’t forget:

Birds of Prey is in theaters this weekend! It stars Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor and was directed by Cathy Yan.

Hopefully, one day, Warner Bros will grace us with the opportunity to bring our kids to their comic book movie events or at least allow us to let you readers know when these events will happen so that you can decide to attend too.

Check out our review for Birds of Prey!

